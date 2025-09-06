Here's How To Find Sonic's Dirty Soda Menu
There's nothing better to satisfy a sweet tooth on a hot summer's day than a sweet, iced drink. When it comes to cold drinks, Sonic delivers in spades, providing a plethora of different slushies (many of which made Tasting Table's list of the best fast food slushies), sodas, and milkshakes. Recently, an exciting new selection has joined its ranks: dirty soda. Sonic began advertising these drinks in 2024, with an ad posted on Reddit describing the dirty soda as a "sweet infusion of coconut, sweet cream, and lime." The drinks quickly went viral, with many flocking to the fast food restaurant just to try them.
But if you go to Sonic's drink menu, you won't see a dirty soda section. This is because any Sonic soda can be made dirty upon request. So, rather than ordering a dirty soda, simply pick the soda base you want, scroll down to the options on the chain's site or app, and select "make it dirty." In the Cincinnati area, a dirty soda costs $1.30 more than the basic soda with no add-ins, which is significantly cheaper than manually adding sweet cream, lime, and coconut syrups to the drink (this would come out to $2.70 extra in comparison).
In addition, while they lack the same syrups as Sonic's typical dirty sodas, there are two drinks on Sonic's Flavorista menu that already come with sweet cream added: The Twisted Flamingo, which combines Sprite, cherry vanilla, and sweet cream, and Cocoberry Cream, which combines Sprite with coconut and vanilla syrup, real strawberries, and sweet cream.
The best flavors to combine for a delicious dirty soda
Dirty soda has a fascinating origin story. The drink originated in Utah and is especially popular within Mormon communities, since the religion strictly prohibits drinking other caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea, along with alcohol. Thus, the dirty soda rose up in Utah's numerous soda shops as a way to get a caffeine and sugar boost in lieu of common coffee and tea choices like Starbucks. As such, when looking at the best flavor combinations for dirty soda, it makes sense to go back to the source. The Salt Lake City-based Sip and Vibe provides a handy list of the most popular dirty soda combinations. Unlike Sonic, it doesn't limit dirty sodas to cream, coconut, and lime, instead using a broader definition of soda spiked with flavor syrups and creams.
Thus, a drink called The Eagle, which combines Sprite, blue raspberry, and coconut — a bit like Sonic's Ocean Water, which combines Sprite with blue coconut syrup — tops the list. Sprite is a popular choice overall, though many other drinks use Dr Pepper, Mountain Dew, root beer, or other lemon-lime sodas like 7 Up to equally thirst-quenching effect. Flavor add-ins run the gamut, with coconut proving especially popular and often coming in the form of coconut cream (which you can easily make at home.) While Sonic doesn't offer Mountain Dew or 7 Up, many of the Dr Pepper, Sprite, and root beer combinations are simple enough to order on their app and would make for a delicious pick-me-up. Add-ins, meanwhile, are limited only by your imagination.