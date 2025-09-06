Here's How To Find Sonic's Dirty Soda Menu

There's nothing better to satisfy a sweet tooth on a hot summer's day than a sweet, iced drink. When it comes to cold drinks, Sonic delivers in spades, providing a plethora of different slushies (many of which made Tasting Table's list of the best fast food slushies), sodas, and milkshakes. Recently, an exciting new selection has joined its ranks: dirty soda. Sonic began advertising these drinks in 2024, with an ad posted on Reddit describing the dirty soda as a "sweet infusion of coconut, sweet cream, and lime." The drinks quickly went viral, with many flocking to the fast food restaurant just to try them.

But if you go to Sonic's drink menu, you won't see a dirty soda section. This is because any Sonic soda can be made dirty upon request. So, rather than ordering a dirty soda, simply pick the soda base you want, scroll down to the options on the chain's site or app, and select "make it dirty." In the Cincinnati area, a dirty soda costs $1.30 more than the basic soda with no add-ins, which is significantly cheaper than manually adding sweet cream, lime, and coconut syrups to the drink (this would come out to $2.70 extra in comparison).

In addition, while they lack the same syrups as Sonic's typical dirty sodas, there are two drinks on Sonic's Flavorista menu that already come with sweet cream added: The Twisted Flamingo, which combines Sprite, cherry vanilla, and sweet cream, and Cocoberry Cream, which combines Sprite with coconut and vanilla syrup, real strawberries, and sweet cream.