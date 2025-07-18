11 Absolute Best Fast Food Slushies

When you need something ice cold in hand, whether it's to guzzle immediately or just to hold against your sweaty forehead, slushies are the answer. They have the perfect chew-to-sip ratio, honoring ice rather than pulverizing it into air. It's hard to imagine a world without slushies, but before the 1950s, the only icy desserts to combat the summer heat were shaved ice and snow cones — nothing you could sip. Texas embraced the arrival of frozen margaritas in the late '30s, but it would be decades before anyone considered creating a coarser consistency. It wasn't until the late '50s that a humble Dairy Queen franchise owner experimented with freezing excess soda, creating the icy, carbonated sensation. While still some of the best, we've reached far beyond simple soda varieties in the past 60-plus years.

Gas stations have a special relationship with slushies (looking at you, 7-Eleven Slurpees), but they all seem to offer the same lineup of flavors: the classic sodas, cherry, blue raspberry, some sort of lemonade, and something more on the whipped side, like piña colada or orange cream. Lucky for us, tons of fast food giants have gotten into the slushie game. Countless chains have introduced the frozen drink dispenser, that magical non-stop spinning machine that turns ice and sugar into summer's favorite beverage, and are constantly releasing new flavors. Between brand exclusives like Dunkin' Coolattas and Taco Bell's frozen Baja Blast, fast food joints have just as many ties to slushies as gas stations now. With so many tasty options to choose from, narrowing it down wasn't easy, but these 11 fast food slushies have it all and never let me down.