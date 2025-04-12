What Alcohol Belongs In A Piña Colada (Plus A Couple Delicious Alternatives)
If you can't get yourself to a beach anytime soon, making and drinking a piña colada is a pretty good way to replicate that vacation magic at home. The sweet and refreshing drink has been a summer staple for as long as we can remember, and features a simple base of coconut and pineapple. The base spirit used in a piña colada is typically light rum, which is also referred to as white rum, silver rum, or carta blanca. Compared to regular rum, light rum is not aged and eventually filtered, with a light color and milder flavor. It's the opposite of that dark, rich flavor you find in standard rum, or even darker rum that is aged further and will provide a deep, smoky flavor.
The type of alcohol used for this drink can be changed and adjusted to preference. In addition rum, cream of coconut and pineapple juice are the mixers needed for any good piña colada; some recipes also add fresh pineapple chunks, lime juice, or simple syrup/extra sugar. But no matter what, don't forget to top off your drink with a fresh cherry for color and flavor! Our cool and refreshing piña colada recipe is great if you're looking for classic inspiration and instructions.
Alternatives to light rum
If you don't have light rum on hand or aren't a fan of it, there are plenty of alternative spirits to use in your next piña colada that will either be very similar or provide a new take on the classic cocktail. If you want a bolder approach, you can try using regular rum or even dark rum. This will not only create a new darker color for your drink, but also a stronger flavor. If rum is off the table for you, you can make a version with either tequila or vodka. It all depends on what type of alcohol you prefer, but the versatility of coconut and pineapple makes this drink very adjustable.
Specific flavors of tequila and vodka will add a unique twist to a piña colada. You can try pineapple vodka for an extra pineapple-tasting piña colada, and even coconut tequila for a coconut-heavy version. And if you're a beer fan, you can try a "piña Corona," which simply adds a Corona beer to the classic recipe, giving the brew a tropical flair.