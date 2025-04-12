What Alcohol Belongs In A Piña Colada (Plus A Couple Delicious Alternatives)

If you can't get yourself to a beach anytime soon, making and drinking a piña colada is a pretty good way to replicate that vacation magic at home. The sweet and refreshing drink has been a summer staple for as long as we can remember, and features a simple base of coconut and pineapple. The base spirit used in a piña colada is typically light rum, which is also referred to as white rum, silver rum, or carta blanca. Compared to regular rum, light rum is not aged and eventually filtered, with a light color and milder flavor. It's the opposite of that dark, rich flavor you find in standard rum, or even darker rum that is aged further and will provide a deep, smoky flavor.

The type of alcohol used for this drink can be changed and adjusted to preference. In addition rum, cream of coconut and pineapple juice are the mixers needed for any good piña colada; some recipes also add fresh pineapple chunks, lime juice, or simple syrup/extra sugar. But no matter what, don't forget to top off your drink with a fresh cherry for color and flavor! Our cool and refreshing piña colada recipe is great if you're looking for classic inspiration and instructions.