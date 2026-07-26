15 Of The Best Costco Frozen Appetizers Under $20

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Whether you're planning a dinner party or just want a light snack, Costco is the place to shop for convenient, affordable appetizers. Its frozen food aisles are packed with options that will satisfy everyone, from the pickiest kids to the most discerning dinner guests. And when you're short on time, these frozen apps offer major time-saving benefits, zero prep, and minimal cleanup, all at Costco's low warehouse prices.

Whatever you don't eat can remain in the freezer for months, reducing food waste and helping you get the most for your money. Plus, Costco's selection offers everything you could need for holiday spreads as well as casual family get-togethers, including retro appetizers that guests won't be able to get enough of, like fried shrimp cocktail, mini quiche, chicken wings, pigs in a blanket, and jalapeño poppers. You can also find more elevated international fare, like spanakopita, samosas, and dumplings.

To determine the best Costco frozen appetizers, I considered customer reviews, quality of ingredients, serving and portion size, cost, and my personal experience as a long-time Costco member. I also looked for products that were versatile or could serve more than one purpose, and that would appeal to a diverse party of diners. I ended up finding 15 Costco frozen appetizers under $20 that will delight your family and party guests without emptying your wallet.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.