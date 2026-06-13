These 13 Costco Frozen Appetizers Are Perfect For The Air Fryer
Costco customers know that the store's frozen aisle is nothing short of a treasure trove of tasty, convenient goodies, including appetizers that make everything from dinner parties to everyday meals a snap. In your local Costco's frozen section, you'll find great renditions of classic party food staples like fries and chicken tenders, as well as more unique munchies, like Asian- and Italian-inspired apps that add variety to your meals. When you pair these products with an air fryer — which cooks food faster and crispier than an oven — you maximize their deliciousness while saving even more time and effort.
We've hand-picked an array of Costco frozen appetizers that work especially well with an air fryer, so you'll never be without a stockpile of small bites you can air fry in minutes. We sought out well-reviewed products that deliver golden brown, perfectly-cooked results in the air fryer, according to customer feedback. Many also include clear air frying instructions that take out any guesswork. In addition to popular Kirkland Signature staples that many shoppers adore, we also found some Costco freezer section hidden gems you may not have tried yet but absolutely should. Delectable, exciting, and effortless to prepare, these products will unlock your air fryer's full potential.
Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp
Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp isn't just tasty — it's a Costco frozen appetizer that will outshine the main course and consistently ranks among the best Costco frozen foods in taste tests. Each box delivers 30 shrimp in a light tempura batter, which only take eight minutes in the air fryer to turn out mind-blowingly crispy and golden. Serve with the included soy dipping sauce, and you have a restaurant-worthy app in no time.
Feel Good Foods Gluten Free Crispy Jalapeño Bites
Gluten-free guests don't have to miss out on crunchy breaded appetizers when they pick up Feel Good Foods Crispy Jalapeño Bites at Costco. These 100% gluten-free pepper bites stuffed with cheddar and cream cheese get hot and gooey in the air fryer in just seven minutes. Fans note that Costco sells them at a better price than other stores. "These are so dang good," said one Redditor. "It's crazy how much cheaper these Costco ones are!"
Bibigo Chicken and Cilantro Mini Wontons
The frozen Bibigo Chicken and Cilantro Mini Wontons are a Costco fan favorite, especially when pan-fried or boiled in soup, but customers say that air frying these dumplings takes them to a whole new level of delightful crunchiness. Simply preheat your fryer to 390 degrees Fahrenheit, lightly coat the wontons in oil, and air fry for 12 to 15 minutes, flipping them halfway through. Serve with dipping sauce for an appetizer that's better than takeout.
Partini Spinach & Artichoke Bites
Need an effortless hors d'oeuvre that still feels fancy? The Partini Spinach & Artichoke Bites put a twist on spinach and artichoke dip, stuffing it inside a breaded shell for an elegant, easy-to-eat appetizer that tastes even better than it looks. Fans can't get enough of these rich, creamy bites that heat up in just seven minutes in the air fryer. Elegant, convenient, and unique, this Costco frozen appetizer is truly a hidden gem.
El Monterey Mexican Chicken & Cheese Taquitos
There's no better appetizer for taco night or a game day spread than El Monterey Mexican Chicken & Cheese Taquitos, which feature charbroiled chicken and gooey Monterey Jack cheese rolled up in flour tortillas. Customers say they turn out wonderfully crackly after a short five to eight minute stint in the air fryer. Serve a big pile of these cheesy, savory rollups with sides like sour cream, hot salsa, and three-ingredient queso for a guaranteed hit.
Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings
In our ranking of Costco freezer-aisle appetizers, we put the Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings in second place thanks to their tender meatiness and flavorful Buffalo sauce. Other shoppers agree that they're one of the best frozen wings out there, especially when air fried for about 16 minutes at 390 Fahrenheit. For an extra flavorful finish, fans recommend applying the sauce to the cooked wings, then air frying for an additional few minutes.
Brazi Bites Brazilian Cheese Bread
Brazilian pão de queijo is a unique cheese bread made from tapioca flour, which gives it a crisp, chewy, addictively stretchy texture while also making it 100% gluten-free. Curious to try it? Costco sells a convenient frozen version: Brazi Bites Brazilian Cheese Bread. Members rave about these craveable morsels, which turn out particularly fluffy, crispy, and gooey in the air fryer. Fifteen minutes is all that stands between you and a helping of puffy, cheesy goodness.
Pasta Prima Spinach and Mozzarella Ravioli
This past May, Costco shoppers were ecstatic to find a beloved frozen pasta back in stores: the Pasta Prima Spinach and Mozzarella Ravioli. While they make a delicious entree, they can also be coated in breadcrumbs, sprayed with oil, and air fried for seven minutes to make crunchy, creamy toasted ravioli that pair perfectly with a side of marinara. One bite, and you might just decide it's one of the best uses for your air fryer.
Russet House Organic Sweet Potato Fries
For a crowd-pleasing appetizer that's a bit less predictable than regular fries, pick up the wholesomely sweet Russet House Organic Sweet Potato Fries at Costco. Shoppers love cooking these in the air fryer because it takes 15 to 18 minutes, compared to the 30 to 45 minutes they may require in a traditional oven. Serve a pile of these hot, fluffy fries with spicy mayo, creamy ranch dressing, or good old ketchup.
Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins
A generous helping of big, juicy Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins will please everyone at your picnic or cookout. "They are hands down the BEST and CRISPIEST pieces of chicken you'll get from the air fryer," said a Costco member on Reddit. "They're uncooked, so ... they turn out crispy on the outside yet moist and juicy," they added. Shoppers have found success air frying these tenders for about 15 to 20 minutes at 370 Fahrenheit.
Kirkland Signature Meatballs
According to customer feedback, Kirkland Signature's Italian-style beef meatballs are tender, flavorful, and oh-so-convenient to air fry. They gain a brown exterior and juicy interior within five to ten minutes in the airy fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. You can turn these versatile, meaty morsels into a variety of appetizers, including meatball and veggie kebabs, miniature sandwiches or canapés, glazed cocktail meatballs, or even a warm pasta salad that makes a great self-serve starter at a potluck.
Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks
The Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks are not only one of Costco's best snacks for the air fryer, but one of the tastiest appetizers the chain sells, with shoppers raving about the flavorful seasoned coating and the molten mozzarella filling. They need just seven to eight minutes in the air fryer before they're ready to dunk in tomato sauce. Reviews note that the cheesy filling may leak out toward the end of cooking, so consider lining your air fryer basket to catch any drips.
Kirkland Signature Extra-Crispy French Fries
Ditch the mess of deep frying and serve up fries that still taste homemade by cooking up Kirkland Signature Extra-Crispy French Fries in your air fryer. The appliance eliminates any sogginess, creating thin and crisp fries reminiscent of the best restaurant versions. They take just 14 to 16 minutes to cook and taste great as-is with a dipping sauce, though you can also toss them with fry seasoning (like this three-ingredient blend) or load them up with cheese and bacon.