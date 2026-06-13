These 13 Costco Frozen Appetizers Are Perfect For The Air Fryer

Costco customers know that the store's frozen aisle is nothing short of a treasure trove of tasty, convenient goodies, including appetizers that make everything from dinner parties to everyday meals a snap. In your local Costco's frozen section, you'll find great renditions of classic party food staples like fries and chicken tenders, as well as more unique munchies, like Asian- and Italian-inspired apps that add variety to your meals. When you pair these products with an air fryer — which cooks food faster and crispier than an oven — you maximize their deliciousness while saving even more time and effort.

We've hand-picked an array of Costco frozen appetizers that work especially well with an air fryer, so you'll never be without a stockpile of small bites you can air fry in minutes. We sought out well-reviewed products that deliver golden brown, perfectly-cooked results in the air fryer, according to customer feedback. Many also include clear air frying instructions that take out any guesswork. In addition to popular Kirkland Signature staples that many shoppers adore, we also found some Costco freezer section hidden gems you may not have tried yet but absolutely should. Delectable, exciting, and effortless to prepare, these products will unlock your air fryer's full potential.