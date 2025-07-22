What To Consider Before Lining Your Air Fryer Basket

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Air fryers are all the rage these days. Offering the convenience to crisp raw chicken wings and the capacity to bake lasagna, these appliances have become a kitchen staple. In fact, according to Circana, about 66% of U.S. households have one. For added ease, many have turned to air fryer liners as an extra non-stick convenience for easier clean-up. The main things to consider when going this route are cost, cooking times, and risks. But safety is the foremost consideration when opting for cooking with liners, your air fryer's optional but complementary companion.

Grease build up is something to take into account before lining your air fryer basket. Bacon, and other fat rich meats, release liquid which can build up on liners. If not properly handled, natural leakage may spark kitchen fires. Cleaning your coils and basket and promptly disposing of one-time-use liners can help eliminate the risk of catastrophe. Always check your air fryer's manual and your liner's instructions for safety protocols and use them only as directed.

The technical term for air fryer magic is RUSH, or Radiant and UpStream Heating, although, depending on your model, it may also be referred to as Rapid Air Technology. A heating element toward the top of the gadget emits heat downward, where fans circulate air around the food. This mix of radiation and convection allows for food to cook and crisp quickly in the encased vessel. When air fryer liners sit atop the lower level fans, cooking time may be increased – this presents the quandary of what liner will best suit your hard earned air fryer feast.