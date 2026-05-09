These 10 Costco Frozen Appetizers Will Outshine The Main Course
Whether it's a solo dinner or large gathering of friends, appetizers are a great way to start off any meal, even if it's something as simple as bread and butter. Food is one of the best ways to bring people together. Finger foods bring people together and still allow for them to move around and socialize (something the Barefoot Contessa says is paramount for a good dinner party) all while staving off hunger until the main course arrives. If the appetizer is good enough, or the entree takes too long, quick bites can actually become the meal. However, that doesn't have to be a bad thing.
Appetizers that can stand alone as an entree have been trending over the last decade. They're fun to eat, and many times not the usual fare we have on our dinner plates. When it comes to Costco's frozen appetizers, there are quite a few that people say they would happily skip the main course for, and they hope you do too. They want you to serve them at your next dinner party — sans the dinner. If you are sending guests away with full, happy bellies, it doesn't really matter what course made that happen. And when it comes to the appetizers below, they may be the only course you need.
Kirkland Signature panko shrimp
Fans of Costco say the Kirkland Signature tempura-style shrimp is great before or as their meal. Easy to prepare in the oven or air fryer, these large tempura-breaded shrimp come with their own soy dipping sauce but would be great with a sweet and sour sauce as well — so give your guests some options. In a 30-pack, these will effortlessly serve a crowd, but they are so good you may want to grab two boxes.
Royal Asia vegetable spring roll
When looking for the best appetizer from Costco, this box of 50 spring rolls and multiple packets of soy ginger sauce is beloved. "I brought them to a casual get-together with some friends and they inhaled them," one commenter said. "So I brought them to the next couple hangouts, and they were always demolished." One user suggests pairing them with Bachan's original sauce, which you can also grab at Costco.
El Monterey chicken and cheese taquitos
Whether you are celebrating Taco Tuesday with your family or a group of friends, these chicken and cheese taquitos are a great appetizer that just might steal the show. Fans appreciate that they are easy to prepare and not too spicy so children can also enjoy them.
Ling Ling chicken and vegetable potstickers
Ling Ling chicken and vegetable potstickers are a great addition to any appetizer spread. Reviewers are getting creative with how they're used, frying them to a crispy brown, adding them to soups, or trying out the viral potsticker dish that has them baked with coconut milk, curry paste, teriyaki sauce, scallions, and chili oil. Enjoy them with the accompanying sauce or create your own flight of condiments.
Amylu cranberry and jalapeño chicken meatballs
These cranberry and jalapeño meatballs are getting a lot of attention. While meatballs are a classic appetizer, Amylu has made something extremely special with this tasty sensation. One user commented on Reddit that when catering a party, they served these meatballs in the crockpot with a can of cranberry sauce, and they were a hit. It's a good thing they are so easy to prepare because they will go fast.
Kirkland Signature Italian style beef meatballs
This six-pound bag of meatballs is a fan-favorite appetizer with Costco shoppers. The seemingly countless ways you can flavor frozen meatballs mean the package is incredibly versatile. Throw them in a crockpot with marinara or use a combination of orange marmalade and barbecue sauce. One person on Facebook shared a recipe using cranberry and chili sauce, saying, "We make these every year for a Christmas party. People lose their minds over them. I've never come home with leftovers."
Bibigo chicken and cilantro mini wontons
Just like the potstickers, these chicken and cilantro mini wontons make a great appetizer because they are easy to prepare and allow you to get creative with the sauces. People appreciate that the serving size is actually proportionate to a full meal. The only problem people seem to have is these sell out fast and can be difficult to find. So, if you see them, you might want to grab a bag (or three).
Kirkland Signature breaded panko shrimp
With 40 to 50 shrimp per box, these mighty mouthfuls are a huge hit at any party and enough to feed a crowd. Reviewers appreciate that the boxes are priced by weight and not count, and these shrimp are easy to prepare, crispy from the oven or air fryer, and meaty compared to the breading. Grab some fun dipping sauces, and you have the perfect appetizer for any meal.
Veggies Made Great spinach egg white frittatas
These spinach, egg white, and mozzarella frittatas from Veggies Made Great are a perfect appetizer for brunches and showers. Bite-sized, easy to handle, and delicious, reviewers appreciate these for their taste, protein, low sodium, and low carb factors and as a quick, small meal option.
Just Bare lightly breaded chicken breast chunks
Everyone enjoys a good chicken nugget. These Just Bare lightly breaded chicken breast chunks are considered a great finger food from Costco and the perfect, poppable appetizer for any type of gathering. These chicken chunks have more than 150 five-star reviews on Costco, with reviewers eating them plain, in salads, with a variety of sauces, in wraps, and, of course, plucked from a toothpick.