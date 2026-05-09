These 10 Costco Frozen Appetizers Will Outshine The Main Course

Whether it's a solo dinner or large gathering of friends, appetizers are a great way to start off any meal, even if it's something as simple as bread and butter. Food is one of the best ways to bring people together. Finger foods bring people together and still allow for them to move around and socialize (something the Barefoot Contessa says is paramount for a good dinner party) all while staving off hunger until the main course arrives. If the appetizer is good enough, or the entree takes too long, quick bites can actually become the meal. However, that doesn't have to be a bad thing.

Appetizers that can stand alone as an entree have been trending over the last decade. They're fun to eat, and many times not the usual fare we have on our dinner plates. When it comes to Costco's frozen appetizers, there are quite a few that people say they would happily skip the main course for, and they hope you do too. They want you to serve them at your next dinner party — sans the dinner. If you are sending guests away with full, happy bellies, it doesn't really matter what course made that happen. And when it comes to the appetizers below, they may be the only course you need.