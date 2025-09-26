Ina Garten's Firm Rule For Appetizers When It Comes To Dinner Parties
Ina Garten, also called the Barefoot Contessa, knows a thing or two about throwing a dinner party. She literally wrote the book on entertaining, "Barefoot Contessa Parties!," where she describes her love of hosting and cooking for company. In it, Garten admits to throwing her fair share of "truly awful parties," but luckily for us, Garten readily shares her knowledge, and we can learn from both her mistakes and decades of experience. In Garten's 2008 cookbook, "Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics," she lists 10 things you should avoid serving at a dinner party, and the most important rule, in our opinion, is to avoid serving "appetizers that take two hands."
"You're holding a cocktail having a perfectly nice conversation and someone offers you a grilled scallop served in a martini glass. Now, what exactly are you supposed to do with your drink?" asks Garten. In her case, she'd sadly opt not to try the scallop due to a lack of enough free hands. While modern-day caterers don't usually use martini glasses as serving dishes these days, Garten definitely has a point. If you've ever been at a wedding or an event with passed appetizers being walked around on small trays, you'll know that it's hard enough to grab the an hors d'oeuvres and napkin with one hand while simultaneously holding a beverage in the other hand, let alone try to eat something that requires two hands.
Ina Garten is practical about what to serve and not serve at a dinner party
Another genius entertaining rule that Ina Garten never breaks is to abstain from trying out new recipes for company, as you want to be sure the food you're serving is tried, tested, and delicious. Among other things to avoid serving at a dinner party, Garten lists foods and drinks that can stain like red wine or beets, although this is specifically for buffet-style dining or where guests might be seated somewhere less formal than a traditional dining table, to prevent any messy spills. Additionally, Garten suggests avoiding serving nuts, offal, and raw eggs or raw beef, as you don't want to put guests in a situation where they may be exposed to common allergens or foods perceived to be more dangerous to eat. Garten also avoids serving corn on the cob, spinach, and poppy seeds, so that guests are spared the indignity of gnawing on corn cobs or having specks of green stuck in their teeth all night.
If you're clueless as to what appetizers the Barefoot Contessa would approve of, Garten loves a twist on a pig in a blanket made with hot dogs and puff pastry. It may not be the most highbrow appetizer your guests will have ever encountered, but we guarantee the serving platter will be empty before you know it. Once you're ready to throw your next elegant affair, follow Garten's strict rules for sending dinner party invitations.