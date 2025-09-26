Ina Garten's Firm Rule For Appetizers When It Comes To Dinner Parties

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ina Garten, also called the Barefoot Contessa, knows a thing or two about throwing a dinner party. She literally wrote the book on entertaining, "Barefoot Contessa Parties!," where she describes her love of hosting and cooking for company. In it, Garten admits to throwing her fair share of "truly awful parties," but luckily for us, Garten readily shares her knowledge, and we can learn from both her mistakes and decades of experience. In Garten's 2008 cookbook, "Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics," she lists 10 things you should avoid serving at a dinner party, and the most important rule, in our opinion, is to avoid serving "appetizers that take two hands."

"You're holding a cocktail having a perfectly nice conversation and someone offers you a grilled scallop served in a martini glass. Now, what exactly are you supposed to do with your drink?" asks Garten. In her case, she'd sadly opt not to try the scallop due to a lack of enough free hands. While modern-day caterers don't usually use martini glasses as serving dishes these days, Garten definitely has a point. If you've ever been at a wedding or an event with passed appetizers being walked around on small trays, you'll know that it's hard enough to grab the an hors d'oeuvres and napkin with one hand while simultaneously holding a beverage in the other hand, let alone try to eat something that requires two hands.