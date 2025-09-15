Ina Garten's Strict Rule For Sending Dinner Party Invitations

Ina Garten is a dinner party hosting icon. Her taste is impeccable, and her hospitality skills have made the TV-cook world famous. That's why when she gives advice on how to serve a strawberry shortcake or what not to bring to a dinner party, we are listening. Naturally, when Graten revealed her guiding principle for dinner party invitations, we paid attention. "I have a rule: I never accept an invitation if I don't want to invite somebody back," Garten told Esquire.

According to Garten, you should never invite anyone because you feel obliged, and she is right! Fewer things are more uncomfortable than extending an invitation to someone whose company you don't enjoy, and on the flip side, no one wants to go to a dinner party if the invitation wasn't genuine. Graten is full of hosting wisdom, and her dinner party mantra is definitely worth remembering. "A dinner party is not an opportunity to impress people. It's an opportunity to make people feel good," Garten told Esquire. With that in mind, if you are hosting an event with people you care about, it's important to remember that their lasting impression will be based on how you greeted them and how welcome they felt at the event, and not whether you used cloth or paper napkins.