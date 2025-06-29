The Unique Way Ina Garten Serves Her Strawberry Shortcakes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oh, to score an invite to one of Ina Garten's iconic dinner parties. Just imagine, the curated menu, the fresh flowers, the effortless charm. Naturally, when we heard she serves strawberry shortcake deconstructed in a martini glass, we went from intrigued to instantly inspired. Trust Garten to take a classic and reimagine it with modern, minimalist flair. It's the kind of dessert that whispers sophistication, while still delivering the nostalgic embrace of comfort.

So, how exactly does Garten pull this off? According to her website, Barefoot Contessa, her shortcakes resemble buttery biscuits and are made with flour, eggs, baking powder, heavy cream, a touch of sugar, and cold diced butter for that perfectly flaky texture. These are baked until golden and flaky, the ideal companion to fresh strawberries tossed in sugar and a splash of Grand Marnier. In her innovative style, Garten spoons the strawberries into martini glasses, crowns them with a cloud of sweetened whipped cream, and places the shortcakes on the side for a polished and refined touch.

The unique presentation of these strawberry shortcakes allows guests to savor each component on its own, or build their perfect bite. It's delicious and unmistakably on brand as Garten's inviting creation is designed to impress, yet still boast simplicity.