Martini Glasses Are The Festive And Fun Way To Serve Ice Cream

Ice cream is arguably one of the best desserts out there and is sure to please a crowd if you bring it out for the dessert course at a dinner party. However, even though it's basically a surefire way to please your guests, you may want to take the presentation to the next level to really impress the dinner party. To do this, we recommend looking to your glassware and using martini glasses to serve the ice cream in a fun and festive way.

Part of the fun in drinking a martini is how elegant it looks in its glass — so you may as well extend that to dessert. The ice cream will look just as fancy in the glass as a drink would and it's sure to be a memorable presentation. Plus, the wide opening at the top of the glass leaves plenty of room for toppings, so you have space to stack as much as you want atop the ice cream. Maybe you want to make a banana split sundae — after placing the ice cream at the bottom of the glass, there's plenty of room for whipped cream, banana pieces, chocolate chips, and a cherry — or whatever else you want to include.

Another perk to using martini glasses for this purpose is that you can store them in the freezer ahead of time. This way, the frosted glasses will keep the ice cream cold longer.