The Popular Appetizer Ina Garten Loves For Dinner
It's the party bite that disappears before you can refill the tray — savory, warm, golden, and flaky goodness, all rolled into one. This beloved appetizer is just the right balance of salty and buttery — the perfect snack to plop on a platter for a book club, a birthday, and especially a cocktail hour. Even Ina Garten swears by it. When she shared her twist on the time-honored appetizer on Instagram — a neat dinner plate with two hot dogs wrapped in puff pastry — the crowd went wild. She served it with a side salad, and voilà! One of our favorite appetizers is transformed into your next easy dinner. The best part is, there are so many possibilities. Play up the appetizer aspect and brush them with butter laced with your favorite herbs (like basil) for herby pigs in a blanket. Pair it alongside this citrusy arugula salad, and enjoy it indoors or out as a light dinner that satisfies your pig-in-a-blanket craving.
Though it's usually served in bite-size pieces with a toothpick, Garten's version leans all the way into the fun of it. So choose your own adventure here. Either keep the hot dogs full-length or cut them into smaller pieces, if you're feeling frilly with the toothpicks. And while Ballpark is the most popular hot dog brand in the U.S., according to Statista, there's nothing stopping you from using smoked sausage or a brat. Now, about that puff pastry. It's easy to work with, as long as you remember to keep it cool.
Wrapped and ready, the appetizer that's dressed for dinner
For frozen puff pastry, be sure it's fully thawed but still cold (leaving it in the fridge overnight helps). When it comes to the fillings, there's plenty of wiggle room. Start with hot dogs — or even cooked sweet Italian sausages — and wrap each one in a strip of thawed puff pastry. For a delicious upgrade, slice each dog down the center lengthwise (not all the way through) and tuck in a narrow strip of cheese — cheddar, Gruyère, or even pepper Jack will work beautifully. If you're grilling sausages with onions and peppers, consider preparing this as the best leftover meal ever. Chop the onions and peppers finely and stuff them into the sliced sausage, and don't forget to save room for some grainy mustard. Spread it on before you place the hot dog down, for one more touch of flavor.
Once the hot dogs are rolled into the prepared dough, place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush them with egg wash and top them with sesame seeds or everything bagel seasoning for an elevated visual touch that's super tasty, too. They can be refrigerated for several hours before baking, so making them ahead of time is completely okay. Bake them in a preheated 400-degree Fahrenheit oven for about 25 to 30 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and puffed. Let them cool slightly before serving, and try not to eat 100.