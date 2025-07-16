The Popular Appetizer Ina Garten Loves For Dinner

It's the party bite that disappears before you can refill the tray — savory, warm, golden, and flaky goodness, all rolled into one. This beloved appetizer is just the right balance of salty and buttery — the perfect snack to plop on a platter for a book club, a birthday, and especially a cocktail hour. Even Ina Garten swears by it. When she shared her twist on the time-honored appetizer on Instagram — a neat dinner plate with two hot dogs wrapped in puff pastry — the crowd went wild. She served it with a side salad, and voilà! One of our favorite appetizers is transformed into your next easy dinner. The best part is, there are so many possibilities. Play up the appetizer aspect and brush them with butter laced with your favorite herbs (like basil) for herby pigs in a blanket. Pair it alongside this citrusy arugula salad, and enjoy it indoors or out as a light dinner that satisfies your pig-in-a-blanket craving.

Though it's usually served in bite-size pieces with a toothpick, Garten's version leans all the way into the fun of it. So choose your own adventure here. Either keep the hot dogs full-length or cut them into smaller pieces, if you're feeling frilly with the toothpicks. And while Ballpark is the most popular hot dog brand in the U.S., according to Statista, there's nothing stopping you from using smoked sausage or a brat. Now, about that puff pastry. It's easy to work with, as long as you remember to keep it cool.