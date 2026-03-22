Condiment Flights Are The Easiest Way To Upgrade Your Dipping Sauces

You've heard of building beer flights, but there's another way to get saucy by sampling flavors. Compiling a collection of your favorite condiments to display is a fun way to upgrade snacks and dishes — and the perfect way to help entertain party guests. Simply spread out dishes filled with an assortment of sauces, and you have a customizable spread that can be paired with fries, BBQ wings, chicken tenders, or grilled veggies.

With so many options at your fingertips, you may want to hone in on a specific theme, like choosing ingredients that showcase hotter profiles (think sriracha mayo, hot sauce, and spicy honey mustard) or offer creamy dishes to dive into (ranch, whipped feta dip, blue cheese, and tzatziki). On the other hand, focusing on BBQ options allows guests to compare and contrast flavors by presenting smoky and sweet sauces to taste alongside chicken tenders. For meat-free friends, a compilation of breads can be set out with different kinds of mustards, beer cheese, and French onion dip recipes.