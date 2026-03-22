Condiment Flights Are The Easiest Way To Upgrade Your Dipping Sauces
You've heard of building beer flights, but there's another way to get saucy by sampling flavors. Compiling a collection of your favorite condiments to display is a fun way to upgrade snacks and dishes — and the perfect way to help entertain party guests. Simply spread out dishes filled with an assortment of sauces, and you have a customizable spread that can be paired with fries, BBQ wings, chicken tenders, or grilled veggies.
With so many options at your fingertips, you may want to hone in on a specific theme, like choosing ingredients that showcase hotter profiles (think sriracha mayo, hot sauce, and spicy honey mustard) or offer creamy dishes to dive into (ranch, whipped feta dip, blue cheese, and tzatziki). On the other hand, focusing on BBQ options allows guests to compare and contrast flavors by presenting smoky and sweet sauces to taste alongside chicken tenders. For meat-free friends, a compilation of breads can be set out with different kinds of mustards, beer cheese, and French onion dip recipes.
A party presentation with few limits
As tempting as it might be to get creative with different flavors of condiments, you'll also need to pay attention to the tasting vehicles. Opt for choices that let the sauces and dips shine. Fries, flatbreads, and toasted bread are safe bets, as are any proteins taken hot off the grill. This same party approach can be steered into a sweeter lane by offering toast soldiers, homemade blinis, or sliced waffles to sample with different kinds of sweeteners, like honey, molasses, agave syrup, and a tasting board of salted and unsalted butters.
For an interactive party, assign each guest to bring a condiment with a specific flavor profile. To elevate presentations, be sure to label each dish with names. This doesn't have to be fancy, as even a handwritten card with the label can help partygoers assess which condiments to reach for. Round out the spread with garnishes that can customize each bite. Fill dishes with fresh herbs, lemon wedges, red pepper flakes, flaky sea salt, and freshly cracked pepper to encourage guests to adjust flavors as they please.