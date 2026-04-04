13 Unexpected Ways To Use Frozen Meatballs

We all love homemade meatballs, but sometimes, they just take too much effort to prepare. That's where store-bought frozen meatballs come into play. They make for a quick and easy meal enhancement that can help bulk up your dishes without having to deal with any raw meat or preparation. And since you can just microwave them, throw them into an air fryer, or warm them up in a pan, they're one of the easiest protein sources you can have on hand. But, you don't just have to use frozen meatballs for dishes like spaghetti and meatballs — there are so many more ways to use this frozen product, and some of them may have never occurred to you before.

We've compiled some of our favorite unexpected ways to use frozen meatballs, so you can use up that bag that you have in the freezer. From pairing them with fruit to adding them to soup, you might just be surprised at how versatile they can really be when you aren't afraid to use them in unconventional ways.