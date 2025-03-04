9 Store-Bought Gravy Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Arguably, the best part of Thanksgiving isn't the turkey, but rather the gravy. Those toasty, crispy bits of meat, along with the turkey juices, can be used to make a mouthwatering, thickened gravy that elevates roasted meat or veggies to a whole new level. And gravy doesn't have to be limited to Thanksgiving or holiday meals; there are many different types of gravy to make year-round — from elevated sausage gravy to those made from chicken, beef, and even mushrooms. In its simplest form, gravy just requires three components: fat, flour, and stock. The fat can be drippings from roasted meat or a staple ingredient like butter. Some people choose to amplify the taste of the gravy by adding herbs, spices, or even soy sauce for a boost of umami.

However, there isn't always time to roast meat and make gravy from scratch — luckily, though, store-bought gravies work as an alternative. Grocery stores are typically stocked with both powdered and liquid gravies, but the latter takes less work to prepare, as they can be quickly microwaved or heated in a saucepan. Although nothing beats homemade gravy, store-bought gravy still provides that savory, glossy sauce to elevate your dinner. I tested out nine liquid store-bought gravies to discern the best option by looking at texture, consistency, depth of flavor, color, salt level, and price point — something I'll go into in more detail on at the end of the article. Each brand of gravy was heated using the brand's listed microwave instructions to ensure consistency, and mashed potatoes were used as a vessel to test each one. Find out how they rank — as well as which two came in at a tie — so you're prepared ahead of your next grocery store run.