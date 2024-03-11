How To Elevate Canned Sausage Gravy With Just One Addition

There's a little prep work required to incorporate pork sausage into gravy, just like many other ingredients you might use to upgrade sausage gravy. You'll obviously want to cook the sausage on the stovetop first, then crumble it into smaller pieces. There are no rules when it comes to making your own breakfast, so use as little or as much sausage as you want to get the most texture and flavor. After it's cooked, add the canned gravy directly to the pan and heat until it bubbles. If you don't want to use all of the sausage and its flavor-packed grease, heat the canned gravy in another pan and add the crumbled sausage until you reach your desired consistency.

Regarding the sausage itself, there are many options that will work for this upgrade. We suggest pork because that's likely the type of protein used in the canned gravy, so it'll match the flavor profiles. Breakfast sausage patties are probably the easiest to use, but certainly not the only option. Use hot Italian sausage if you like spicy gravy or sweet Italian sausage or maple patties for a touch of sweetness. Just don't forget to remove the sausage from the casings for this gravy upgrade if the variety you chose has them.

