'I've Been Craving Them' — The Costco Frozen Appetizer That's Truly A Hidden Gem
It can be tempting to enter autopilot mode during a routine grocery visit, but one product has jolted Costco customers into paying closer attention. Among Costco's most popular freezer-aisle appetizers are the Partini Spinach & Artichoke Bites. These round, crispy-coated balls are assembled and ready to bake, and shoppers are delighted with the purchase. "I've been craving them," admitted a TikTok user, to which a commenter agreed, "These are so good! One of our favs!" One fan on Reddit went even further by describing these morsels as the best bites they had ever tasted.
Initially launched in February 2025, these filled bites have quickly become a must-have addition to many shopping lists. Biting into one of these crispy shells gives way to a creamy, rich filling made with spinach, artichoke, and cream cheese. The pieces are tasty on their own, but you can also dip them into your favorite sauces and dips, like marinara or even a homemade spinach artichoke dip for double the flavor.
Costco's fan-favorite spinach and artichoke bites instantly make hosting easier
Crucially, this Costco hidden gem is ready in around 6 minutes when made in an air fryer. Even when baked for 18 minutes, in an oven at 375 degrees, these creamy, crispy spinach and artichoke bites reportedly stay intact throughout the bake. Plus, with each package containing 40 of these delicious appetizers, you'll be all set for the next game day or house party. Simply set the cooked pieces on a pretty platter with an assortment of dips and sauces or use the bites to build a grazing table for your guests, and your hosting responsibilities will be made a little bit lighter.
Like many Costco products, though, once these bites sell out, you may have missed your opportunity to sample them until the next restock. Some Costco members strategically check the store's app before heading out, comparing locations to find the product and keeping their eyes peeled during their store run. While many customers were unfortunately unable to find the bites, other reported that extra shipments tend to resurface around holidays and major sporting events like the Super Bowl.