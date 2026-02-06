'I've Been Craving Them' — The Costco Frozen Appetizer That's Truly A Hidden Gem

It can be tempting to enter autopilot mode during a routine grocery visit, but one product has jolted Costco customers into paying closer attention. Among Costco's most popular freezer-aisle appetizers are the Partini Spinach & Artichoke Bites. These round, crispy-coated balls are assembled and ready to bake, and shoppers are delighted with the purchase. "I've been craving them," admitted a TikTok user, to which a commenter agreed, "These are so good! One of our favs!" One fan on Reddit went even further by describing these morsels as the best bites they had ever tasted.

Initially launched in February 2025, these filled bites have quickly become a must-have addition to many shopping lists. Biting into one of these crispy shells gives way to a creamy, rich filling made with spinach, artichoke, and cream cheese. The pieces are tasty on their own, but you can also dip them into your favorite sauces and dips, like marinara or even a homemade spinach artichoke dip for double the flavor.