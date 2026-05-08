Some Costco Shoppers Are Ecstatic To Find A Beloved Frozen Pasta They Haven't Seen In Years
The despair of learning that your favorite Costco product has disappeared from shelves can only be rectified by the sweet feelings associated with its return. One beloved frozen food product that scores of shoppers have eagerly missed is the Pasta Prima Spinach and Mozzarella Ravioli, long considered one of the best Costco pastas for its amazingly cheesy and irresistible taste. However, incredible news for lovesick fans, this item has suddenly reappeared at Costco stores that haven't carried it for years.
Sold in a giant 3.5-pound bag for around $13 at most Costco locations, these pasta pillows are generously stuffed with creamy cheese and spinach filling and accompanied by packets of parmesan and herb seasoning. Like many Costco foods, this Pasta Prima product has a spotty history of availability, with some shoppers claiming that it never left their local warehouse. Others, however, have been keeping an eye out (and even calling Costco) to see when this tasty, frozen dinner would return. Now, just when some fans thought this ravioli was a discontinued Costco product they'd never eat again, the wait is over.
On Reddit, one ecstatic Costco shopper rushed to break the news of this item's return as soon as they got their hands on a bag. "I grew up eating it, and it was literally life-changing," the user wrote. "I didn't even like spinach before then." Another user on the social media platform echoed that sentiment, calling the ravioli their "fave childhood Costco product of all time." For another Redditor, this good news added some hope, stating, "You've made my morning!!!"
How fans like to enjoy Costco's returning Pasta Prima ravioli
How long have Costco shoppers been waiting for the return of Pasta Prima Spinach and Mozzarella Ravioli? Try decades. "Best [item] in Costco," one Redditor wrote. "I'm 35 and my dad used to let me get this when I was a kid." Another user shared, "It was a staple in my house growing up in the late '90s/00s. Now I have a bag in my freezer." But make no mistake: This pasta's reputation isn't solely built on nostalgia. Tons of customers rave about these small but mighty ravioli, including newcomers who had never tried them before.
Once you grab a bag or two of this frozen ravioli delight, you'll want to take some tasty serving suggestions from other Costco members. Since they're delicious and flavorful as is (and only take six to eight minutes to cook), some shoppers keep their preparations quick and easy. "Throw them in some oil, garlic, [and] a little red pepper," one Redditor suggested on the aforementioned thread. "So good and simple." Others combine this Pasta Prima product with Kirkland Signature favorites, like frozen meatballs, pesto, and the famed rotisserie chicken (plus Rao's marinara, which is a sauce to stock up on at Costco).
Other fans highly recommend the "lazy lasagna" recipe found on the back of this product's package. Per the instructions, it suggests layering the ravioli with cheese and marinara sauce and bake until gooey. "It is always a hit!" added one Redditor. "I'm definitely the mom who always has this bag in the back of the freezer." With reviews like that, what are you waiting for?