The Savory Sauce That Pork Dumplings Are Often Served With

When browsing the internet's many dumpling dipping sauce recipes, you'll start to notice a pattern. Though exact measurements, ingredients, and instructions may vary, it can be gathered that a good pork dumpling sauce is made from the perfect balance found when sweet, sour, spicy, and salty elements come together. With those base flavors in place, you're free to experiment with extra ingredients to your liking. Pork is one of the most common filling in traditional Chinese dumplings. It's affordable and widely-available; it also absorbs flavor well and loves a little added moisture. This makes pork incredibly adaptable and sauce-friendly, and the perfect canvas for that quadfecta of salty, sweet, spicy, and sour.

Start the sauce with a basic foundation, like you'll find in the three-ingredient dipping sauce we like pairing with the soup dumplings from Trader Joe's. Soy sauce, rice vinegar, and chili oil come together in a simple 3:1:1 ratio. If you have the time, use caramelized fish sauce as a way to add sweetness to your sauce as well as rich, salty, umami flavor. You can make a caramelized fish sauce by combining equal parts water, fish sauce, and sugar until the water evaporates and the mixture thickens a bit. For the spicy element, a good chili crisp does wonders for flavor and texture. The salty addition to a traditional pork dumpling sauce is most often soy sauce, but you could use a bright and tangy ponzu sauce to add depth. Finish everything off with a drizzle of sesame oil for a nutty layer, and you can add fresh herbs, green onions, ginger, garlic, or other accoutrements from there.

