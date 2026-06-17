The 5 Best Costco Frozen Appetizers, According To Reviews
When it comes to food, everyone has strong opinions. The best steak, the worst burgers, the most decadent desserts, the most underwhelming buffet — these are all topics that can trigger discussions that last hours. The subject of frozen appetizers can be especially divisive, which isn't surprising given the fact that they can be a bit hit-or-miss. There's a long list of store-bought frozen apps you ought to try, but there are also a bunch that we'd urge you to avoid at all costs.
When it comes to the little flavor bombs in the frozen foods section at Costco, we've always had our favorites, topped by these 10 frozen appetizers that can outshine the main course. But since we've established that, when it comes to food, everyone has strong opinions, we decided to dig a little deeper. From what we've been able to ascertain from reviews online, we've compiled a list of the frozen appetizers that Costco regulars grab whenever they hit the frozen aisle.
What stands out about these five popular apps is how wide a range they cover in terms of cuisines and flavors. Given that there aren't too many things as comforting as a freezer stocked with small foods for every mood, this is the perfect set to pick up on your next trip to Costco. So, get your pen ready, because you'll want to add these five appetizers to your shopping list.
Kirkland Signature Panko Shrimp
Shrimp is to appetizers what eggs are for breakfast. It's hard to imagine one without the other. From sweet and spicy grilled shrimp to shrimp kabobs from Athens (surely a fit for the gods), there's a whole universe of appetizers with shrimp as the hero ingredient. So, it's kind of apt that this list kicks off with one of these Kirkland Signature Panko Shrimp. These butterflied shrimp come coated in freshly baked panko crumbs before being frozen and can be either baked or air-fried before serving.
Each shrimp contains a light, crispy bite that has been collecting rave reviews on the Costco website for years. "We bought a box last week," one customer wrote. "It tastes so good that we are going to get two more boxes before the sale ends." Another loved the fact that each package contains around 40 to 50 shrimps for an affordable price. "Just 8 to 10 minutes in the air fryer and they are perfectly delicious," the user said, adding that they were "addicted" to this frozen app.
While a select few reviews complain about the ratio of breading to shrimp, their criticism is countered by others who praise these Kirkland shrimp for their balance. "I disagree with the reviews saying they have lots of breading," one customer wrote. "I think it's a perfect amount compared to most grocery store ones." Another reviewer joined in against the haters too: "There is nothing small, overly breaded, or mushy about these shrimp. They are restaurant quality — and are delicious!"
Kirkland Signature Panko Shrimp ($22.69)
Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks
Whether it's chicken katsu, chicken schnitzels, or chicken parmesan, making breaded chicken from scratch can be tempting. You can give them a tropical twist by adding shredded coconut in the breadcrumbs, or you can bread them with seasoned croutons for extra flavor. Alternatively, you can just pick up a bag of Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks from Costco.
Nearly 90% reviewers on the Costco website (165 out of 186 at the time of writing) have granted this bag of frozen chicken chunks a full five stars, which puts these in the elite category as far as frozen appetizers go. What's even more impressive is that this Just Bare offering contains zero antibiotics, no added hormones or steroids, no artificial ingredients, and zero preservatives. Even better, it delivers 16 grams of protein per serving.
"These nuggets or strips in the air fryer are a must," one busy mom wrote. "They taste like high end restaurant nuggets and make [a] weeknight at home cooking easy, tasty and less expensive!" For another reviewer, it was love at first bite. "Bought today and cooked in the oven to put into a big, yummy salad with lots of veggies," the user exclaimed. "I'm going back to Costco tomorrow to get two more bags while they are on sale." It's not often you come across guilt-free frozen appetizers that taste smashing. When you come across a bag of these, grab them without a second thought.
Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks ($20.42)
Ling Ling Chicken and Vegetable Pot Stickers
Speaking of healthy appetizers, the Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers from Ling Ling are quite the hit online too. These dumplings are filled with tender and juicy chicken, cabbage, green onions, ginger and garlic — and each bag comes with Ling Ling's signature dipping sauce. "My girlfriend and I tried these for the first time on a whim and they've become a regular purchase now," one customer wrote on the Costco website. "We use toasted sesame oil and prepare them on the stove. They get crispy and delicious!" Another reason customers love this is that they're a great value.
The love for Ling Ling's potstickers extends beyond Costco, with one Reddit user linking nostalgically them to their childhood. "I like Ling Ling dumplings because I grew up with them," the Redditor explained. "My mom would get them from Costco when I was a kid." Another user echoed those sentiments: "They were one of the first meals I learned to prep for myself 15+ years ago, and to this day I will always have a bag in my freezer for when I am in need of a quick delicious (to me) meal."
These potstickers can be pan fried, boiled, steamed, or even just zapped in the microwave for four minutes. While pan frying frozen dumplings can be stressful, as they tend to stick to the bottom of the pan, you can avoid this by following two simple tips. First, use a well-seasoned cast iron pan to get them perfectly crispy, and second, use only a neutral oil with a high smoke point when frying.
Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Pot Stickers ($13.50)
El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos
When you wrap chicken and cheese in a crispy tortilla, the results are likely to be great. El Monterey's Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos (not to be confused with Flautas, which may be from the same family of snacks, but are quite different) deliver the punch that they promise. The recipe uses seasoned charbroiled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, and a rich tomato sauce, wrapping all the ingredients tightly in a crispy flour tortilla for a delicious appetizer.
"We have enjoyed these so much," one happy customer wrote on the Costco website. "Pop them in an air fryer and crispy, gooey deliciousness!" Another customer added that the contrast between the crunchy tortilla and cheesy filling went down well with their whole family. "These are bigger than the ones you find in the grocery stores and we prefer the taste and size over any other brand," the reviewer wrote.
The best part about these taquitos is that they can be had as a snack at any time of day, which is why they're a fixture in many freezers. "These are a staple in my household," one user wrote on Reddit. "We average a box or two a week and have for a few years now." Another Costco reviewer offered a great tip to turn these appetizers into something more substantial: "These are great when air fried, add some rice and beans for a quick, simple meal."
El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos (around $17)
Kirkland Signature Italian Style Beef Meatballs
Costco has a long and exacting process when it comes to deciding what should be manufactured under the Kirkland Signature brand, under which it sells high-quality products at reasonable prices. This involves tracking the commodity markets for opportunities, finding the right manufacturing partners, and putting very high standards of quality control in place. The warehouse has certainly hit the nail on the head with its Italian Style Beef Meatballs, which have got rave reviews on the Costco website.
Customers love these meatballs both for their flavor and their versatility. Also impressive is the fact that you get approximately 140 meatballs for just over $25 dollars. "These meatballs turn plain pasta into wonderful hearty main meals," one reviewer wrote. "And if unexpected guests drop by, you have a spread ready in microwave minutes along with some crackers and cheese."
Another customer said the entire family loves them — including their pets! "I now always keep a bag of this in my freezer. I love it on its own, with barbecue sauce, in spaghetti, and in soups," the reviewer explains. "I will also sometimes mix it in my dogs' food." Additionally, these meatballs taste great in a sandwich as well. "I love to make meatball subs, and these make it so easy," one customer posted on Reddit. If you were on the fence about these Costco meatballs before, you won't be now.
Kirkland Signature Italian Style Beef Meatballs (around $26)