The 5 Best Costco Frozen Appetizers, According To Reviews

When it comes to food, everyone has strong opinions. The best steak, the worst burgers, the most decadent desserts, the most underwhelming buffet — these are all topics that can trigger discussions that last hours. The subject of frozen appetizers can be especially divisive, which isn't surprising given the fact that they can be a bit hit-or-miss. There's a long list of store-bought frozen apps you ought to try, but there are also a bunch that we'd urge you to avoid at all costs.

When it comes to the little flavor bombs in the frozen foods section at Costco, we've always had our favorites, topped by these 10 frozen appetizers that can outshine the main course. But since we've established that, when it comes to food, everyone has strong opinions, we decided to dig a little deeper. From what we've been able to ascertain from reviews online, we've compiled a list of the frozen appetizers that Costco regulars grab whenever they hit the frozen aisle.

What stands out about these five popular apps is how wide a range they cover in terms of cuisines and flavors. Given that there aren't too many things as comforting as a freezer stocked with small foods for every mood, this is the perfect set to pick up on your next trip to Costco. So, get your pen ready, because you'll want to add these five appetizers to your shopping list.