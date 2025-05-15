Avoid These 10 Store-Bought Frozen Appetizers At All Costs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Let's be real — frozen appetizers are the siren song of the snack aisle. They're always available for you when you need them, whether for last-minute guests, late-night munchies, or those frenzied "What do I even make?" moments. A quick trip to the microwave or air fryer, and voilà! You've got something crispy, warm, and bite-sized. The boxes look amazing too — stringy cheese pulls, crispy golden breading, steam wafting like they're just out of a gastropub kitchen. It's hard not to fall for them.
But the thing is, not all frozen apps are created equal. For each fun, party-friendly crowd-pleaser, there's another hiding in plain sight behind bold packaging and sweeping claims, eagerly waiting to disappoint with rubbery textures, weird aftertastes, or sauce packets that taste indescribably off. There are times when you're better off not bothering with the whole shebang — or, at the very least, doing a better job yourself. Here, we're taking a look at a few grocery store frozen appetizers that are particularly deceiving and should be avoided, even under the influence of hunger-induced delirium. We'll examine what's good, what's bad, and why you might consider leaving these items in the freezer section and moving on. Your taste buds deserve better — even at 2 a.m.
Market Pantry mozzarella sticks
Mozzarella sticks are the de facto comfort food mascot. A picture-perfect cheese pull inside a crunchy shell? Sign us all up. Market Pantry's mozzarella sticks — Target's in-house brand — seem like an inexpensive way to have that delight on hand. But after you taste them, you'll find out why so many consumers insist that these mozz sticks are actually nothing special.
First of all, a common claim is that the breading makes them flakier and drier, even if you air-fry them. If you opt to microwave them, you'll be met by soggy, gray cheese tubes that pop open along the side as if they're trying to make a getaway. The cheese itself is said to be fine. Not good, not excellent, and it becomes stiff in a flash — making that luscious cheese stretch a brief illusion.
One of the biggest complaints from critics is that the proportion of cheese-to-breading is off; there is too much crust and too little mozzarella inside. Others even find themselves with a hollow shell effect, where the cheese completely oozes out after it's cooked. They're also over-seasoned with dried parsley, leaves a unusual aftertaste. If you're after a superior texture, flavor, and consistency, you're better off spending a few dollars more and buying one of our favorite frozen mozzarella stick brands — or better yet, hitting up the appetizer menu at your favorite dive bar.
TGI Fridays cream cheese-stuffed jalapeño poppers
Cream cheese-stuffed jalapeños should be the ultimate cheat code for spicy, creamy comfort. And when you see that TGI Fridays box glaring back at you on the freezer shelf, it's easy to imagine yourself serving up pub-style perfection without even breaking out the oven. But in reality, these poppers never quite measure up to the fantasy.
Let's start with the breading. According to some reviewers, it's dense, clumpy, and has a tendency to fall off the jalapeños like a wet blanket. Whether you bake or air fry them, the coating becomes strangely soggy or burnt — sometimes both in the same batch. The jalapeños themselves are inconsistent. Some bites are apparently dry and papery, while others are earthy with an aftertaste of dirt — which sounds overwhelming and suggests poor quality control.
And then, of course, there is the cream cheese. Instead of being rich and smooth, it's bland and gritty. There is no tang or salty taste as you'd anticipate, and once it cools a bit, it becomes gluey and dense. While these might do in a pinch if you're desperate for something spicy and snackable, most reviewers agree: The flavor payoff just isn't worth the calories or the freezer space.
Trader Joe's pastry bites with feta cheese and caramelized onions
At first glance, these puff pastry bites look like an elevated addition to any gathering. Tangy feta cheese and caramelized onions covered in flaky pastry sounds like a gourmet treat. However, some consumers opine that the looks of these pastry bites may be deceiving.
A few have praised the flavor profile, since there appears to be a good balance between the sweetness of the caramelized onion and the tanginess of the feta cheese (granted, it's difficult to mess up this tried-and-true combination). Several reviewers describe the crust as buttery and flaky, which adds to the appeal of this Greek-inspired classic.
On the contrary, some customers have noted that the product presents texture and consistency issues. In particular, there are complaints about the consistency of the filling-to-pastry ratio, with some reviewers noting that there is either too much cheese or none at all. Others said that the crust, when warmed-up, turns soggy and loses its coveted crunchiness. The plastic package is supposed to be baked with the bites, though some are wary about heating the plastic to 400 F.
Those who prefer something consistently good and reliable in their appetizers are better off exploring other options or preparing their own cheesy caramelized onion appetizers from scratch. You can even pick up the ingredients you need for it at your local Trader Joe's!
Farm Rich mozzarella sticks
Farm Rich mozzarella sticks are a familiar fixture in the frozen food aisle, typically marketed as a convenient snack or appetizer. But some customers aren't impressed by them.
A few customers report unreliable textures and flavors. Some have complained on Farm Rich's site that the breading turns too crunchy — or even hard — after being cooked, which overwhelms the cheese filling. Others have complained that the mozzarella does not taste as rich and creamy as it should, with some reports claiming that it tastes bland or rubbery.
A three-stick serving contains 270 calories, 15 grams of fat, and 650 milligrams of sodium. Outside of concerns with ingredients, dozens of the reviews report that the recipe has changed and is not as good as it once was. Even though Farm Rich mozzarella sticks sound like a go-to option that's difficult to mess up, the plethora of negative reviews and high sodium content suggest that they aren't the best mozz option on the market. Those wishing for a more satisfying and filling mozzarella stick should spend the few extra dollars to get the restaurant-quality cheese pull they crave. It'll be freshly fried, and you may as well indulge in something that won't have you feeling regretful shortly after.
TGI Fridays' boneless chicken bites honey BBQ
TGI Fridays' honey barbecue boneless chicken bites, like the brand's other frozen appetizers, are supposed to bring the restaurant home. But unlike a fresh, hot plate straight from a restaurant kitchen, these boxed apps are too hit or miss to look forward to.
In December 2023, over 26,000 pounds of the chicken bites were recalled due to potential contamination with clear, hard plastic fragments. Although there were no reported injuries, the recall was at least indicative of a problem with product quality and safety control.
Many consumers have complained about the texture and composition of the chicken bites. They include that the product resembles processed chicken nuggets more than the advertised boneless pieces of chicken, and that the meat has an unpleasant mushy or spongy texture. Some buyers have also complained about inconsistencies in sauce content, noting that some packets contain less or no honey barbecue sauce at all.
Although these frozen bites are easy to prepare, safety recalls and inconsistent quality make them a product worth skipping. Those who seek a tastier and more fulfilling appetizer should know that boneless chicken bites — even at restaurants — have a reputation for being hit or miss. A lot of flavor is held in the bone, so consider the tradeoffs. Nothing beats bone-in wings, especially if you're in the mood for crispy chicken tossed in a flavorful glaze. Just opt to remove the bones after cooking.
Trader Joe's potato pancakes
These potato pancakes are marketed as a convenient substitute for a classic dish — with the promise of crispy, golden latkes without the peeling, shredding, and frying required. At first glance, they seem to be a hurried shopper's fantasy or a comfort food shortcut. But the expectations don't translate into reality here.
The majority of complaints center around the texture of the potatoes. You would expect these latkes to be crispy and be the perfect balance of light and hearty. Even when you pan-fry them, which is supposed to yield the crispiest results, the pancakes turn out too greasy. Baking them does not necessarily cure the issue either — most cite soggy centers and a complete absence of that ideal crunchy edge. And while latkes are usually seasoned with simple, earthy ingredients, these lean quite so heavily on onion that some share it completely overwhelms the entire flavor.
There's no denying the appeal of popping a few frozen pancakes in the oven and having something vaguely homemade in 20 minutes. But when the flavor is off and the texture misses the mark, it's hard to justify the shortcut. Use those 20 minutes to shred up and season some raw potatoes if you're craving real-deal latkes. Freshly fried potatoes are hard to reheat to the same delicious effect once frozen, kind of like the way reheating leftover fries never tastes right.
Trader Joe's mini beef tacos
Trader Joe's mini beef tacos offer the promise of a quick, handy snack — enabling taco enthusiasts to enjoy their favorite food in a bite-sized portion. Unfortunately, many folks have found that the tacos often fail to live up to their taste and texture. Perhaps the most frequent complaint about this product's alleged recipe change is that it lacks filling. Since the beef is so thin, many find that the bite is primarily empty shell. This can be pretty disappointing when you're expecting a rich taco experience.
Even when you do manage to get a little bit of beef, customers find the flavor to be disappointing. The meat is not well-seasoned, lending to an grayish color and deeply plain taste reviewers repeatedly highlight. The texture of the beef also tends to be off, which contributes to the disappointing experience. The dryness and absence of flavor make these tacos taste bland and unpalatable.
Although they are incredibly easy to make and best suited for a in-a-jiffy bite, these tacos lack the flavor of a classic, homemade taco. Unless Trader Joe's adds more flavorful filling (and more of it), these little tacos should be avoided.
Trader Joe's spanakopita
Trader Joe's spanakopita is a pre-made version of the classic Greek spinach and cheese pie. It consists of phyllo pastry triangles filled with spinach, feta, and herbs. While some appreciate how easy it is to prepare and share that it's crispy and boasts a good ratio of spinach-to-cheese, others have griped about certain aspects of it.
On Reddit, one user wrote that the canola oil gives the pie a bitter aftertaste, making it seem less authentic. Another user thought that the dill flavor was overpowering, saying it tasted like a "buttery cheesy baked dill pickle pie."
Texture and structure are also consistent issues with this product. Some have complained that the phyllo pastry is not as flaky as expected and that the filling is gloopy with insufficient cheese. There have also been complaints about the product's oilness when it's removed from the package. Even though Trader Joe's spanakopita is an easy option some enjoy, for many, it lacks authenticity and flavor balance. Those who are trying to get something similar to the real deal should consider making a simple spanakopita from scratch (as with many of the apps here). Much like with the caramelized onion and feta pastry bites, phyllo dough is a super versatile vehicle — requiring nothing but some melted butter and a filling of your choice to impress.
Aldi Fusia chicken egg rolls
Aldi's Fusia chicken egg rolls are an undeniably convenient and affordable option for those craving a quick Asian-inspired snack. Priced attractively low for a pack of four, these egg rolls are notable for their generous size and filling. The filling is comprised of white meat chicken and vegetables, primarily carrots and cabbage, seasoned with soy sauce, garlic, and white pepper. While the flavor is enjoyable, some reviewers have noted that the filling is too carrot-heavy.
Texture is where the reviews start to split. Air-frying these rolls is the preferred method, as it offers a satisfyingly crispy exterior that holds up well. However, one big drawback is that they don't come with a dipping sauce.
On the other hand, users report that the frozen egg rolls are just too mushy in the center — making them wet even after air frying for any semblance of crispiness. And while the wrapper will crisp up when the conditions are just right, it's a bit thicker than one would expect from a classic egg roll. In the end, they're not bad — but they're certainly not worth craving either.
Great Value mozzarella sticks
Great Value's mozzarella sticks are meant to be another budget-friendly frozen option, but they're too subpar to be worth buying. Some Walmart customers have voiced complaints about rubbery cheese, sharing that the mozzarella becomes stale shortly after leaving the oven. Additionally, the blandness of the breading was a common theme among shoppers. Instead of a crispy crust, they're met with a soggy exterior.
'"These are terrible, especially considering the price. I got them on sale and they still weren't worth what I paid. The batter on the outside was soggy and [flavorless]," read one of the comments left by an especially unhappy shopper on the Walmart website.
While a few customers have noted that these mozzarella sticks are a good value, others have found their quality disappointing. The cheese is reportedly meager and the marinara sauce accompanying is watered down, giving these sticks a reputation as one of the more underwhelming frozen grocery store appetizers. Overall, Great Value mozzarella sticks may be an affordable choice, but they lack in both taste and texture by many accounts.
Methodology
This piece was written to provide an impartial, consumer-driven overview of popular frozen supermarket appetizers. In order to achieve a balanced and realistic perspective, reviews were gathered from a variety of sources such as supermarket chain websites, blogs, Reddit food forums, and Facebook discussion threads. These platforms offered a wide range of real-world consumer opinions, from occasional snackers to extreme frozen food enthusiasts.
Rather than relying on individual opinion, the approach was to seek out shared patterns of praise and complaint in numerous reviews. Special attention was focused on repeated comments about texture, taste, preparation issues, and overall satisfaction. Only publicly accessible sources were used — no unattributed claims were utilized. The goal was to highlight consistently negative features of each product, and to also fairly note any positive features that multiple consumers reported where applicable.