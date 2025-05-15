Avoid These 10 Store-Bought Frozen Appetizers At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's be real — frozen appetizers are the siren song of the snack aisle. They're always available for you when you need them, whether for last-minute guests, late-night munchies, or those frenzied "What do I even make?" moments. A quick trip to the microwave or air fryer, and voilà! You've got something crispy, warm, and bite-sized. The boxes look amazing too — stringy cheese pulls, crispy golden breading, steam wafting like they're just out of a gastropub kitchen. It's hard not to fall for them.

But the thing is, not all frozen apps are created equal. For each fun, party-friendly crowd-pleaser, there's another hiding in plain sight behind bold packaging and sweeping claims, eagerly waiting to disappoint with rubbery textures, weird aftertastes, or sauce packets that taste indescribably off. There are times when you're better off not bothering with the whole shebang — or, at the very least, doing a better job yourself. Here, we're taking a look at a few grocery store frozen appetizers that are particularly deceiving and should be avoided, even under the influence of hunger-induced delirium. We'll examine what's good, what's bad, and why you might consider leaving these items in the freezer section and moving on. Your taste buds deserve better — even at 2 a.m.