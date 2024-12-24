10 Of The Worst Food Recalls In US History

There's been another food recall. You check the kitchen to see if the culprit is currently taking up residence in the pantry or refrigerator. If you're lucky, you catch the news in time to dispose of the product. If you're luckier, you've never purchased the product. But not everyone is so lucky. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that foodborne illnesses sicken about 48 million people and cause 3,000 deaths and 128,000 hospitalizations per year.

Advertisement

Foodborne illnesses have plagued humans for centuries, yet documentation and regulation have evolved slowly as we've navigated the do's and don'ts of food preparation, storage, distribution, and consumption. While the 1785 Massachusetts "Act Against Selling Unwholesome Provisions" is believed to be the first law involving food safety in the United States, documentation of foodborne illnesses did not begin until the late 1800s, with regulations being established and continuously refined after the formation of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 1862 and the Pure Food and Drug Act (which later became the Federal Drug Administration) in 1906.

In 1920, the first major food recall in the U.S. involved canned olives from California contaminated with botulism. Since then, warnings and recalls of varying classes are a regular occurrence, with products being pulled from the shelves for potential contamination, incorrect processing, or mislabeling. Whether the deadliest, largest, most costly, or most scandalous, we've compiled our list of the 10 worst food recalls in the United States.

Advertisement