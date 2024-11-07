Frozen Burger Patties Are Convenient, Here's How To Make Them Taste Good Too
Though the best burgers will always be the ones made from scratch, frozen patties offer convenience that we simply can't pass up. Rather than having to form the patties yourself, all you need to do is thaw them, then throw the burgers on the grill or stovetop. Before you cook them, though, make sure the frozen burgers are well seasoned.
When you spring for store-bought beef burger brands, you lose out on the vital step of crafting the patties with ingredients of your choice. Along with the ground beef, things like minced onions and garlic, flavored breadcrumbs, or chopped mushrooms can be used to enhance the homemade burgers. You can still spruce up the frozen kind, but you'll be a little more limited with what you can do.
In order for any seasoning to actually make an impact on the patties, they'll need to be thawed beforehand. This way, the spices can grip onto the surface of the burgers rather than sliding off the ice that coats a still-frozen patty. Once thawed, rub salt, pepper, and other spices onto both sides of the burger. It's best to use dried spices that can better adhere to the patties. If you'd like to add any other ingredients to the hamburger, you can place it on the patty after it's been cooked or bloom them in oil before cooking the burger in the fat.
What kind of spices should you add to frozen burger patties?
If you're in a hurry, the best burger seasoning blend is always kept simple. A pinch or two of salt and pepper is a good place to start, especially if you'll be sprucing the burger up with other fixings. To take things up a notch, opt for the powdered versions of ingredients you may add to your own patties — ground onion, garlic, thyme, chili, or rosemary, for example. Just be sure to use a light hand, as the prospect of over-seasoning is high here.
It's always a good idea to keep a spice blend or two in the kitchen, homemade or otherwise. That way, you don't need to think too much when springing for the convenience of a frozen burger patty. An all-purpose spice blend made from toasted black pepper, fennel seeds, anise, cumin, paprika, and more is a quick way to lend your burgers a savory, earthy taste. You can also keep a bottle of a designated burger spice blend, McCormick's Classic Smash Seasoning, in your pantry.
For the times when you forget to add spices right after thawing, a good sauce or glaze comes in handy. After the burger's been cooked, brush it down with a bourbon brown sugar glaze or a tangy burger sauce made from mayo, mustard, ketchup, and hot sauce.