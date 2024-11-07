Frozen Burger Patties Are Convenient, Here's How To Make Them Taste Good Too

Though the best burgers will always be the ones made from scratch, frozen patties offer convenience that we simply can't pass up. Rather than having to form the patties yourself, all you need to do is thaw them, then throw the burgers on the grill or stovetop. Before you cook them, though, make sure the frozen burgers are well seasoned.

When you spring for store-bought beef burger brands, you lose out on the vital step of crafting the patties with ingredients of your choice. Along with the ground beef, things like minced onions and garlic, flavored breadcrumbs, or chopped mushrooms can be used to enhance the homemade burgers. You can still spruce up the frozen kind, but you'll be a little more limited with what you can do.

In order for any seasoning to actually make an impact on the patties, they'll need to be thawed beforehand. This way, the spices can grip onto the surface of the burgers rather than sliding off the ice that coats a still-frozen patty. Once thawed, rub salt, pepper, and other spices onto both sides of the burger. It's best to use dried spices that can better adhere to the patties. If you'd like to add any other ingredients to the hamburger, you can place it on the patty after it's been cooked or bloom them in oil before cooking the burger in the fat.

