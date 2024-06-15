Our 6 Favorite Store-Bought Beef Burger Brands Are Almost As Good As Homemade

Fresh burgers are a delicious but inconvenient dinner, especially on a busy night. Prepping ground beef takes extra time out of your busy schedule, and it can be frustrating to pre-portion burger patties from the meat. Of course, you can get burgers at the butcher, but that will cost you precious time and money. Instead, premade burger patties are great choice to simplify your life, and I've chosen six brands that taste just like they're homemade.

Not only are they convenient, but many of these burgers come from choice cuts of beef — they're so good your guests will think you got them at a top-quality butcher or steakhouse. You can cook them right away without worrying about over- or under-cooking. Most have directions to help you to make perfect beef burgers in under 15 minutes without worrying about making any common burger mistakes.

I selected these burgers as the top choices based on popularity and availability, but mostly for the quality of the beef. All of them were cooked on a cast iron pan, as I believe that gives you best flavor of any indoor cooking method. I tried each without additional seasoning to highlight their natural flavor — and most of them were great as-is. (Not that you can't season them, of course.) You can read more about the methodology at the end of the article.