6 Of The Worst Salmonella Outbreaks In US History

Unfortunately for us all, salmonella is not a cute name for a salmon pet. It's actually a pesky bacteria that can get into certain foods and cause some of the worst cases of foodborne illnesses known to humanity. While it's possible to get this nasty little bug and show no symptoms, in other cases, salmonellosis, the resulting infection, can lead to stomach cramps, fever, and even death.

Salmonella is most commonly associated with raw or undercooked chicken and other meat products. Raw chicken is famously off limits because of the impending risk of salmonella. Indeed, it's interesting to note that none of the U.S.'s most serious salmonella outbreaks have ever resulted from consuming chicken–perhaps because most people are keenly aware of the dangers of this infection. Rather, salmonella has mainly snuck into our bodies by glomming onto foods we wouldn't even suspect, like peanuts or cucumbers. This is what makes it truly insidious. When farmers unwittingly (one would hope) irrigate fresh produce with water that has been contaminated with salmonella, we're done for. So now that we've established that chicken-related salmonella cases are not that common, at least not en masse, let's look at which foods have actually caused us the most trouble in the past. Below, we've put together a list of the worst cases of salmonella ever to occur in the U.S., basing our choices on the number of casualties reported as well as the overall number of reported cases.

