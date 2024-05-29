This Storage Tip Will Keep Your Cubed Cantaloupe Fresh Longer
Cantaloupe season means having this favorite melon cubed and chilling in the fridge so it is ready to be on menu repeat. However, once you chop up your creamsicle-colored produce, its shelf life quickly becomes fleeting. Whether you are transforming this fruit into a frozen dessert in the form of a creamy roasted cantaloupe popsicle or adding it to your favorite mint and melon fruit salad, storing your cube-shaped cantaloupe so it is fresh and ready to use comes down to two things: A paper towel and a squeeze of lemon juice.
Moisture is the great enemy of most fruits as it causes them to mold and rot. But if you line your cubed cantaloupe's airtight container with a paper towel before you add your melon in a single layer, it can soak up any excess moisture, which means you are winning half the battle. Additionally, a drizzle of lemon juice will help preserve your fruit and prevent oxidation.
Freeze your cantaloupe
Cantaloupe can last for between five and 15 days when refrigerated. However, once you cut it and remove the seeds, the lifespan shortens. When properly stored in this manner, diced cantaloupe can last for about two days in the fridge before it gets a little mushy or slimy. It also might have a slightly sour smell if it is ready to toss.
If you have more cantaloupe than you can consume, you can flash-freeze it and defrost it as you wish. Simply take those cubes, sprinkle them with sugar, and place them on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Pop it into the freezer for a couple of hours and then place the frozen cubes in a freezer-safe plastic bag. You will be able to enjoy it for up to 12 months. To defrost, place it in the fridge for a day or two and it will thaw and be ready to snack on, or try Alex Guarnaschelli's suggestion and turn it into a soup.