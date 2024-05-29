This Storage Tip Will Keep Your Cubed Cantaloupe Fresh Longer

Cantaloupe season means having this favorite melon cubed and chilling in the fridge so it is ready to be on menu repeat. However, once you chop up your creamsicle-colored produce, its shelf life quickly becomes fleeting. Whether you are transforming this fruit into a frozen dessert in the form of a creamy roasted cantaloupe popsicle or adding it to your favorite mint and melon fruit salad, storing your cube-shaped cantaloupe so it is fresh and ready to use comes down to two things: A paper towel and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Moisture is the great enemy of most fruits as it causes them to mold and rot. But if you line your cubed cantaloupe's airtight container with a paper towel before you add your melon in a single layer, it can soak up any excess moisture, which means you are winning half the battle. Additionally, a drizzle of lemon juice will help preserve your fruit and prevent oxidation.