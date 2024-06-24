Pay Close Attention To Color To Choose The Absolute Best Cucumber

A cucumber is a pretty versatile vegetable that lends itself to both sweet and savory dishes. You can saute it, grill it, blend it into a smoothie, and, most commonly, slice it up and enjoy it fresh as a stand-alone snack or in a bowl or green salad. But in order to experience the full potential of a refreshing cucumber, you must start by picking the absolute best cukes at the grocery store — the biggest freshness giveaway is the color.

The best cucumbers have a uniform dark green hue which indicates the veggie is young and fresh. However, some varieties like the English cucumber are slightly different. They usually have a lighter shade of green and in that case, pay attention to the uniformity; the color should be even all through without any spotting. And speaking of spots, cucumbers with zones of yellowing are a sign the vegetable has stayed for too long on the vine and is therefore overripe. Don't put those in your cart.

The whole point of picking the fresh, uniformly colored cucumbers over the yellowing versions is that you end up with the crispiest cukes with maximum hydration and crunchiness. When cut open, they reveal a thick, juicy interior with minimal seeds and therefore avail more cucumber flesh for your enjoyment. But that's not all — here are other indicators of freshness to look out for when shopping for cucumbers.