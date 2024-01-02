15 Refreshing Cucumber Recipes
Cucumbers are fairly ubiquitous but their range of applications remains limited for many people. The crunchy food is actually a fruit, though the culinary world primarily uses it as a vegetable. If the extent of your experimentation involves tossing a few slices into a leafy green salad or popping open a jar of pickles, it's about time to expand your repertoire. With more than 100 varieties of cucumbers, there are infinite ways to utilize the oblong vegetables in the kitchen.
We've collected 15 cucumber recipes from Tasting Table developers so you can incorporate the refreshing ingredient into new dishes. From spicy Asian salads to refreshingly cool cucumber cocktails, you'll be stepping into a whole different realm of possibilities with these creative preparations. While the flavor profiles vary from watery and mild to zesty and bold, these recipes all stand out for the refreshing quality cucumber imparts to every bit or sip. Read on for our favorite ways to use cucumber.
1. Thai Smashed Cucumber Salad
Instead of the usual disc shape we tend to find in salads, this recipe switches it up by smashing cucumber rings one by one. This opens up the fleshy membrane so that it can more readily soak up the flavorful dressing. Combine garlic, rice wine vinegar, sugar, chile oil, sesame oil, fish sauce, and ginger, then chill and marinate the cucumbers. When you're ready to serve this Thai salad, add fresh cilantro, scallions, lime zest, and lime juice for a zingy punch.
2. Spicy Korean Cucumber Salad
Use Persian cucumbers for this spicy Korean salad, and start by chopping them halfway through to create a spiral shape, while keeping the cucumber intact. Lightly pickle the vegetable in salt and vinegar, then top it with a dressing made by combining garlic, soy sauce, gochugaru, vinegar, sesame oil, and sugar. This tasty salad highlights a spectrum of flavors, with salty, sour, spicy, and sweet notes. Serve it with an at-home Korean BBQ feast for a complete meal.
3. Cucumber Gin Gimlet
Gin and cucumber are an excellent pairing, as the citrus and juniper notes in the liquor are pleasantly complemented by the crisp taste of cucumber. For the ultimate cocktail to brighten your day, try a cucumber gin gimlet. Muddle cucumber and simple syrup in a shaker to begin, then pour in the gin, lime juice, and ice, and shake the contents to blend. Strain the cocktail to eliminate any cucumber pulp and pour it into a coupe garnished with a thin cucumber slice.
4. Refreshing Cucumber Sandwiches
If you're channeling British tea party vibes, you can't miss out on these crustless cucumber sandwiches. Combine chive-flavored cream cheese, mayo, fresh dill, chives, salt, and garlic granules until you have a smooth spread. Thinly slice an English cucumber and remove the crusts from sandwich bread to ensure a perfectly delicate bite. Spread the cream cheese over the bread and top it with a few slices of cucumber, then add the top slice of bread and a toothpick to keep your sandwich secured.
5. Dill Tuna Patties And Cucumber Cream Sauce
A great way to transform a few cans of tuna into a feast? Fish cakes. To make the patties, mix drained tuna, eggs, diced shallot, lemon zest, salt, pepper, mayo, mustard, dill, and breadcrumbs, and shape them into discs. Pan-fry the tuna patties and serve them with a creamy sauce. Whip it up by grating cucumber (make sure to squeeze out the excess water) and combining it with yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, dill, and seasonings.
6. Classic Tzatziki Sauce
Tzatziki harnesses the mild taste of cucumber to add thickness and a subtle sweet note to this classic sauce. Grate and drain a cucumber, then mix it thoroughly with Greek yogurt, crushed garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, finely chopped mint, and salt. Serve this tangy sauce with grilled lamb or chicken, spread it on a sandwich, or use it as a dip. Pair it with crudites, pita bread, or corn chips for a delicious snack packed with flavor.
7. Green Gazpacho
No rule dictates that gazpacho must be bright red and made with tomatoes. This green gazpacho blends cucumbers, avocado, chiles, onion, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, fresh dill, mint leaves, parsley, yogurt, salt, and pepper. The result is a decadently creamy cold soup that can be thickened with more yogurt or thinned out with water. Cucumber makes up the bulk of the soup, though thanks to the perfectly balanced flavors it doesn't overwhelm the taste. Serve it with crusty bread for an easy appetizer.
8. Classic Dill Pickles
Dill pickles are a no-brainer when it comes to cucumber-based recipes. This version consists of a brine made by heating vinegar, salt, pickling spices, and sugar. Add quartered pickling cucumbers to a jar and pour the brine over top, along with dill fronds and thinly sliced garlic. Chill the jar briefly or for a few weeks so the cucumbers absorb loads of flavor. These crunchy dill pickles make a great snack to munch on or a tangy garnish for a burger or sandwich.
9. Israeli Couscous Salad
If you seek to add a new spin to a grain salad, try Israeli couscous. The little pearls deliver just the right amount of bite and texture to complement weightier ingredients. Start by boiling the couscous and roasting seasoned chickpeas until crispy. Slice cucumber, mint leaves, parsley, and white onion, and combine them with the cooked couscous and chickpeas. Toss the salad ingredients with a simple dressing made with lemon, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Season and serve as a refreshing main or as part of a dinner spread.
10. Herby Tabouli
This herby tabouli recipe is all about freshness in every bite. Start by cooking bulgur wheat and chopping parsley, tomatoes, cucumber, scallions, and mint. Crush garlic cloves and combine them with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Assemble the tabouli by putting all of the prepped ingredients in a bowl and tossing them with the dressing. This herb-heavy salad pairs well with grilled meat or fish, making it an excellent candidate for a summer BBQ spread.
11. Refreshing Cucumber Kimchi Salad
This vibrant salad incorporates the tangy taste of kimchi without requiring weeks of fermentation. Cut cucumbers in half-moons, then mix the pieces with thinly sliced white cabbage, chopped scallions, minced garlic, chopped ginger, fish sauce, rice vinegar, sugar, togarashi spice blend, and salt. To infuse the vegetables with maximum flavor, chill the salad for at least 12 hours before serving. This flavorful dish goes nicely as a refreshing side for plenty of protein mains.
12. Classic Bread And Butter Pickles
Every pickle lover needs a jar of classic bread and butter pickles in their fridge. Start by thinly slicing cucumbers into discs, sprinkling them with salt, and draining the excess water. Combine them in a bowl with sliced sweet onion. Prepare the brining solution by heating white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, sugar, mustard seeds, celery seeds, and turmeric. Add the sliced cucumbers to clean jars, then pour the brine over top. Chill the pickles for a minimum of 24 hours before serving.
13. White Linen Cocktail
A classy white-linen cocktail is a refreshing option for summertime imbibing. Muddle cucumber slices and simple syrup in a shaker, then add gin, lime juice, elderflower liqueur, and ice. Shake well to properly combine the flavors and chill the liquid, then pour the mixture into glasses. Add soda water for a fizzy touch and garnish the glasses with lime and cucumber ribbons to bring out the notes in the cocktail. You'll want to savor this on a patio with salty snacks for the optimal experience.
14. Vegan Cucumber And Avocado Rice Pilaf
This tasty vegan rice pilaf combines fresh ingredients for a starchy side dish loaded with nutrients. Saute garlic, onions, and basmati rice, then simmer the contents until the rice is tender. Prep a sauce by blending cucumber, avocado, salt, and pepper and combining it with the rice. Garnish the dish with chopped cucumber, avocado, and fresh cilantro leaves, then serve. This hearty pilaf brings a pop of green to your plate and pairs well with vegan proteins like tofu, or, alternatively, grilled fish.
15. Shirazi Salad
An easy side salad like this one is ready in a jiffy with just a few steps of basic prep work. Dice Persian cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, and red onion. Add them to a bowl along with fresh chopped mint leaves, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Toss the ingredients to coat them in the tangy dressing and serve this colorful salad with your main course. Pair it with a sandwich or boiled eggs for lunch, or spoon it onto your plate along with grilled chicken or a burger for a crunchy extra.
