The Best Type Of Pan To Use For Perfect Crispy Dumplings
Dumplings are delicious. These little parcels of dough cradle and envelop fillings of veggies and meat. And when they're fried to crispy perfection and served with a savory sauce, they're bite-sized heaven. They're also easy to make at home if you use the right pan. But if you're wondering what the best kind is for searing dumplings to get a crispy skirt that doesn't stick when you're ready to slide them out, we've got you covered. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, we spoke to Mamahuhu restaurant manager Derek Chan, who revealed you want to reach for a "well-seasoned cast iron pan" when you're making dumplings.
Chan explained that once a cast iron pan heats to the required temperature, its ability to retain heat makes it a favorite for this task. This ensures a consistent, even sear so the dumplings get a crispy, golden bottom you cannot wait to bite into. What's a dumpling skirt? This thin layer of dough, made from a slurry of flour, crisps up to create a crunchy, lacy surface that contrasts with the soft, tender bite of the pork, beef, chicken, or whatever type of filling you like in your dumplings. But sometimes, achieving this crispy skirt is easier said than done, even when you are using a cast iron pan.
Skip the high heat
Derek Chan explained that the trick to getting your dumplings and their skirt right every time is to go low and slow. "I think a common misconception is that you need really high heat for a good sear," he said. "Medium heat is fine, it allows you more time to generate a golden brown crust without risking burning the dumplings." A pan that is too hot also leads to dumplings sticking and tearing open when you try to get them out. A well-seasoned cast iron pan will have a nice nonstick surface that alleviates this problem.
Additionally, a skirt can be thick or thin. To create a whimsical skirt, you want your slurry to barely coat the bottom of the pan. For a thicker web, add more slurry. When the skirt has achieved that golden brown color, it — along with those pork and cabbage dumplings or whatever type of dumplings you're making — should slide right out of your cast iron skillet.
Chan also noted that patience gives you another benefit. "It's also better for making sure your dumplings are cooked thoroughly," he said. This is really important because no one wants to sink their teeth into a dumpling that is crispy on the outside and uncooked inside. So, break out the cast iron skillet and check out our tips for perfect homemade dumplings the next time you get a hankering for some.