The Best Type Of Pan To Use For Perfect Crispy Dumplings

Derek Chan explained that the trick to getting your dumplings and their skirt right every time is to go low and slow. "I think a common misconception is that you need really high heat for a good sear," he said. "Medium heat is fine, it allows you more time to generate a golden brown crust without risking burning the dumplings." A pan that is too hot also leads to dumplings sticking and tearing open when you try to get them out. A well-seasoned cast iron pan will have a nice nonstick surface that alleviates this problem.

Additionally, a skirt can be thick or thin. To create a whimsical skirt, you want your slurry to barely coat the bottom of the pan. For a thicker web, add more slurry. When the skirt has achieved that golden brown color, it — along with those pork and cabbage dumplings or whatever type of dumplings you're making — should slide right out of your cast iron skillet.

Chan also noted that patience gives you another benefit. "It's also better for making sure your dumplings are cooked thoroughly," he said. This is really important because no one wants to sink their teeth into a dumpling that is crispy on the outside and uncooked inside. So, break out the cast iron skillet and check out our tips for perfect homemade dumplings the next time you get a hankering for some.