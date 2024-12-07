14 Tips For Perfect Homemade Dumplings

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make dumplings at home but felt overwhelmed by the mere idea of it? This ends now. Wei Guo, the creator of Red House Spice, is here to show you that it's not as tough as you think. Having grown up in Northern China, Guo's been folding dumplings forever, and now she's ready to share her know-how with dumpling newbies everywhere.

Don't worry about needing special flour or fancy gadgets — Guo has easy straightforward methods that'll get you making tasty dumplings in no time. And don't fret about creating perfection on your first attempt or not meeting social media expectations. As Guo admits, "Sometimes we make things look complex because you want to show people all the options and make your content more appealing. And I wouldn't put in all that effort for my family meal." And neither should you — just follow her tips and enjoy the process.