14 Tips For Perfect Homemade Dumplings
Have you ever wanted to learn how to make dumplings at home but felt overwhelmed by the mere idea of it? This ends now. Wei Guo, the creator of Red House Spice, is here to show you that it's not as tough as you think. Having grown up in Northern China, Guo's been folding dumplings forever, and now she's ready to share her know-how with dumpling newbies everywhere.
Don't worry about needing special flour or fancy gadgets — Guo has easy straightforward methods that'll get you making tasty dumplings in no time. And don't fret about creating perfection on your first attempt or not meeting social media expectations. As Guo admits, "Sometimes we make things look complex because you want to show people all the options and make your content more appealing. And I wouldn't put in all that effort for my family meal." And neither should you — just follow her tips and enjoy the process.
Keep the dough simple
Perfect homemade dumplings start with perfect dough. If you're a novice in dumpling-making, don't fret: "Compared to lots of dough-based recipes, Chinese dumpling dough is the simplest," says Wei Guo. "If you keep it simple, it's better. If you think too much, you might get into trouble." According to Guo, the cheapest all-purpose flour works perfectly fine. What you really need to pay attention to is the protein content. Aim for flour with 10-11g of protein per 100g for that ideal chewy texture. But if your flour's a bit higher in protein, no worries. Just add a splash more water or mix in some cornstarch to dial it back.
While Asian markets might tempt you with special highly refined white "dumpling flour", using it might only affect the appearance of the dumplings, giving it a restaurant-quality look. Guo explains, "It's not like that would hugely change the quality of your dumplings. It's other factors that matter, like the dough texture and the filling." In fact, traditional Chinese home cooks don't fuss over specialty ingredients. As Guo puts it, "If you talk to a normal home cook in northern China, they just grab the flour and do it."
Master the flour-to-water ratio
In order for your dumpling wrappers to come out right, you need to master a few basic principles, such as dough hydration. According to Wei Guo, "Getting the sweet spot of the flour-water ratio is more important than the flour's protein content." For dumplings, Guo suggests a 2:1 ratio of flour to water by weight. That last bit is crucial — Guo swears by using a kitchen scale: "If you're not familiar with this type of dough, I recommend you use a kitchen scale. It's very helpful. Don't use cups if you're not experienced." Weighing your ingredients is crucial because even small changes can make a big difference in texture.
But don't worry; as you get more comfortable, you can start eyeballing it. Guo adds, "If the dough is too hard, add more water. Or if it's too soft, you add more flour or reduce the water. There is no set number for it. And it also depends on the humidity in your kitchen and how long the flour has been left in your cupboard. But it requires a little bit of experience to find the perfect spot."
Knead well
Now that you have your flour and water carefully measured out on a scale, it's time to get your hands dirty (or let your stand mixer do the work). Wei Guo says the kneading process varies a bit depending on your method. Either way, start by mixing the flour and water until you've got a rough ball with no dry bits hanging around. If you're using a stand mixer with a dough hook, let it run for 8-10 minutes until everything's well mixed, then give it a quick manual knead to form a smooth ball.
But what if you don't have a stand mixer? Guo's got a trick up her sleeve for you, too: "If you make the dough by hand, you don't have to get it smooth right away — that's a lot of work. Just combine everything into a ball and let it rest for 10-15 minutes. When you knead it again, it'll smooth out super quick." During this deceptively passive process called autolyse, gluten bonds start to form on their own, making the dough stronger and smoother. Bonus: You can use this time to prep your fillings or catch up on that show you've been binging.
Rest the dough until it passes the earlobe test
Tired after all the kneading? We have good news: It's resting time! Not just for you but (more importantly) for the dough, too. This rest is different from the earlier autolyse break. As Wei Guo explains, "What resting does is allow the gluten network to relax." Think of it like a post-workout stretch for your dough. You've built up all this tension during kneading, and now it's time to chill. This relaxation makes your dough easier to work with, so don't skip it.
While Guo admits that it's difficult to describe the perfect texture, ultimately, your dough should be able to pass the "earlobe test" — it should feel soft yet firm when pinched. If your dough is too far on either end of the spectrum, rolling and pleating become difficult, so adjust resting time accordingly (less for softer dough, more for firmer). According to Guo, your kitchen's humidity and temperature also affect resting times, so your touch matters more than the clock. Note that your dough won't over-rest as long as you don't add too much water initially — Guo assures that you can leave it to rest for a whole day.
Control the filling texture
While your dough is resting, you can busy yourself with the fillings. Whether you're team meat or veggies, nailing the right texture is key. Find the right moisture balance or pay the price — wet fillings break wrappers, while dry ones can taste like sawdust. For water-heavy vegetables, Wei Guo advises salting them first, then squeezing out extra moisture before mixing them in. To help bind an entirely plant-based filling, she suggests adding scrambled eggs or mung bean vermicelli. To avoid dry meat-filled dumplings, try beating water into raw ground meat to increase juiciness.
Now, about chopping those ingredients. Guo says, "We really care about texture in Chinese cuisine, so you need a bit of a bite to it yet you don't want the pieces to be too large." But don't go overboard with the fine chopping — you're not making baby food here. Most ingredients can go in raw, except eggs (scramble them first) and tough veggies like carrots (quick stir-fry). Guo's final filling tip: "Don't add salt to season the filling until you're ready to assemble the dumplings." This way, the moisture stays locked in, so when you bite in, it's juicy, not dry.
Choose a proper rolling pin
When it comes to finally rolling out the wrappers, your success depends on having the right tool. Forget the classic handled rolling pin — according to Wei Guo, it simply "won't work." It's too large and clumsy for miniature wrappers, so save it for baking. Instead, grab a French tapered rolling pin or even a hardware store dowel. These slimmer options give you better control, helping you create wrappers with thinner edges and slightly thicker centers. This thickness variation is vital — it helps your dumplings seal well while staying strong enough to hold the filling. Aim for a pin about 9-12 inches long and 1-inch thick, but don't stress too much about exact measurements.
Before you start rolling, Guo has another tip: Lightly flour your surface. "In a Chinese household, we never use anything other than flour to dust," she says. "You already have the flour you make the dough with, so you don't have to reach for another ingredient." Sure, you could use cornstarch, but why complicate things? Oh, and here's a little dough check for you: If you find you don't need any dusting at all, your dough might be on the hard side.
Roll wrappers individually
So, you've got your dough rested and ready to go. Your first instinct might be to roll the whole thing into one sheet, then use a glass or a cookie cutter to punch out individual wrappers. But Wei Guo says that's not how it's done in a Chinese household. Instead, they shape the dough into a rope, cut it into equal sections, flatten each piece with their palm, and then roll it out. But if you'd rather stick to a pasta roller and a wine glass, Guo's cool with that, too. "As long as you can get dumplings, who cares? I don't care," she says.
The size of the wrappers can be altered based on your preference, and as long as they're roughly the same, there's no need to weigh them individually. However, if you're aiming for precision, Guo suggests about 12 grams per wrapper rolled into a 4-inch disc. She recommends her "roll and turn" method, which involves holding the pin in one hand and using the other to rotate the wrapper underneath in a continuous motion, never lifting the pin completely. This way, you'll get wrappers slightly thicker in the middle and thin at the edges.
Plan ahead and work in batches
When you tackle a prep-heavy recipe like dumplings by yourself, planning ahead is key. Wei Guo, who regularly makes 60-80 dumplings for her family by herself, shares her pro tip for those flying solo: Work in batches. She divides her typical 750-gram dough ball into 3-4 portions, rolls each into a rope, cuts it into pieces, then rolls them into wrappers. She recommends working with no more than a dozen fresh wrappers at a time. Otherwise, "the dough might stick, the wrapper might stick, and also they might dry out." If your kitchen's on the cozy side, work in smaller batches.
Making dumplings can also teach you a thing or two about time management. For instance, you can make your filling during the dough's rest period to save time. When you're ready to assemble, decide if you're cooking them all today. If yes, Guo advises, "Don't leave them sitting on the tray or chopping board for too long — remember, you have a very wet filling." Get that water boiling before you finish the last batch. If you're saving some for later, "lay them out without touching each other very neatly, then pop them into the freezer straight away."
Avoid overfilling wrappers
Once everything is ready to assemble, you might wonder how much filling goes into a single dumpling wrapper. As Wei Guo explains, there's no one-size-fits-all approach: "I can't say if it's a tablespoon or a little bit more. It really depends on how good you are at pleating the dumplings." So, your best strategy is to start small and work your way up. Guo advises beginners to set the expectations of plump restaurant-quality dumplings aside and "put less than you imagine your perfect dumpling is." This way, you can avoid frustration and build confidence in your sealing technique. Remember, it's a learning process. "From the first dumpling to the fifth dumpling to the one-hundredth dumpling, you will definitely see the difference," Guo reassures.
Another factor affecting the amount of filling you can safely put in is the dough itself. If it's too stiff or sticky, you'll struggle to seal the dumplings properly. The perfect dough should be elastic enough to accommodate the filling without falling apart. As you gain experience, you'll be surprised at how much filling you can pack into a single wrapper. But until then, stick to Guo's advice: "Do not overfill them if you're not confident with your pleating technique."
Seal without water
Most viral dumpling recipes you've seen have something in common: A small step that's easy to miss, yet if you repeat it on your homemade dumplings, you're in for a frustrating experience. We're talking about moistening the edges of a dumpling wrapper before sealing it. As Wei Guo explains, "You're not supposed to moisten the edges to seal them — that only happens when you get the ready-made ones. You never do that with a fresh dumpling wrapper."
The convenient store-bought wrappers beloved by TikTokers are drier and need that extra moisture to stick. Conversely, a well-made fresh dumpling dough should close with a simple squeeze. This is a great way to test the quality of your dough — it shouldn't stick to your lightly floured hands, yet it should seal effortlessly without water. If you find yourself reaching for water, Guo warns, "That means your dough is too dry. You need more water in the dough." Watch out for overly wet fillings, too. Guo cautions, "If the moisture somehow got onto the edge, it'll be very difficult to seal as well." And remember, over-flouring the edges will prevent them from sticking, too, so try to strike a balance.
Focus on function over form
We have finally arrived at pleating, the final frontier before the dumplings hit the heat. With so many styles out there, it's tempting to go full origami on your creations. However, you shouldn't let aesthetics singlehandedly determine your pleating style. Sure, Din Tai Fung's famous 18-pleat dumplings impress many, but home cooking should focus on taste and efficiency rather than Instagram perfection. For beginners, Wei Guo advises focusing on proper filling and sealing rather than appearance: "Nobody would sit there and comment, it looks wonderful if it doesn't taste good, right?"
To pick a suitable pleating style, consider the cooking method you'll be using. Boiled dumplings need simple but secure pleats. These guys go through the wringer, so fancy pleats are a wasted effort. Pan-fried or steamed dumplings maintain their shape better, so you can add decorative pleats if desired. What's more, some pan-fried dumplings don't even need complete sealing! Your goal is to make sure they stand upright in the pan. Take Guo's chicken potstickers — she just pinches the top, leaving the ends open. This technique suits meat-based fillings best because they stay together during cooking. Ultimately, if you still prioritize aesthetics, just keep practicing.
Choose your cooking method wisely
There are three main dumpling cooking methods, all mildly affecting the final texture, flavor, and looks. Boiling is the go-to in northern China, though it might not win any beauty contests. "After boiling, regardless of pleating, it just looks quite ordinary," Wei Guo admits. But don't let looks fool you — boiling is the healthiest way to cook dumplings that lets their flavors shine. Guo's traditional boiling method is quite intricate: Add cold water to the boiling pot three times during cooking, always covering after. Once done, give the dumplings a quick cold rinse to prevent sticking.
On the flip side, pan-fried dumplings, aka potstickers, with their crispy golden bottoms and tender tops, are the Instagram darlings. They're cooked with a fry-then-steam one-two punch: browned in hot oil first, then steamed until the water evaporates. Ironically, you'll need a non-stick pan to make potstickers, but if you don't have one, Guo says more oil and less fussing will do the trick. Finally, if you prefer silky, tender dumplings with slightly firmer skins, steaming should be your go-to method. It's as healthy as boiling but needs some extra gear — a steamer and liner. The big win here? Your fancy pleating skills get to shine since steaming keeps their looks intact.
Don't store empty wrappers
If you're planning to make a big batch of dumplings and freeze it for later, there's one important thing to consider first, especially if you've only worked with store-bought wrappers before. It's natural to assume that making the dough in advance and storing dumpling wrappers separately is practical. However, Wei Guo advises against it: "You can do that, but the result isn't that great. We don't do it." Instead, she recommends a more efficient method: "If you really want to make it in advance, assemble everything after you're rolling out the wrapper, and put it into the freezer. That's the best way."
So, how do you freeze homemade dumplings properly? Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, place the dumplings on it, and give each one a sprinkle of flour or cornstarch as anti-stick insurance. Make sure they're not touching — dumplings love their personal space. Otherwise, they threaten to form a solid mega-dumpling monster in your freezer. Once they're frozen solid, place them in freezer-friendly bags or airtight containers to protect them against freezer burn. If you're using bags, squeeze out as much air as possible before sealing — keeping them away from air and surrounding odors is crucial.
Turn it into a communal activity
Now that we've gone through all the steps required to make dumplings at home (with no shortcuts such as store-bought wrappers, no less), you can see why in China it is often a family affair. Not only does it make the whole process more efficient, but it also brings everyone together — at least for special occasions like the Lunar New Year. So don't be shy turning to your loved ones for help. As Wei Guo puts it, "If you're new to dumplings, ask your family and friends to work together because it's so much work for one person."
Outside of family settings, making dumplings can turn into a social event for friends and community members. It gives people a chance to come together, swap stories, and enjoy each other's company while doing something useful. "You can just have fun with it. When you're with other people, it goes fast. Everyone takes on one type of job," Guo explains. If you're thinking about throwing a small dumpling-making get-together, prepare your filling and dough beforehand, then set up areas for rolling, filling, folding, and cooking. And remember: You're not aiming for perfection; you're aiming to share a meal with people you care about.