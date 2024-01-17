12 Best Restaurants In Los Angeles For Soup Dumplings

Of the many cuisines Los Angeles is known for, East Asian specialties in the city are can't-miss culinary experiences, thanks to the large diaspora communities that continue to cook them. One of the most delicious items to order is xiao long bao, a soup dumpling. Instead of dumplings simply served in soup, xiao long bao is dumplings that contain soup inside them. From your first bite, the flavorful broth bursts into your mouth, creating a wonderful dining experience.

Though there are some variations on xiao long bao (mainland Chinese and Taiwanese), these juicy, steamed dumplings are mouthwateringly delicious no matter how they are served. Perhaps unsurprisingly, you will find some of the best soup dumpling restaurants in San Gabriel Valley, particularly in Monterey Park, which has one of the most tight-knit Chinese communities in LA.

There are a few places that are closer to the center of the city, but if you're in east LA or looking for a nice little escape to another part of town, a trip out to the valley to try some of the following heavenly soup dumplings may be a good idea. All these restaurants were selected based on a combination of personal experience and both customer and critic reviews to get to the city's top-rated establishments.