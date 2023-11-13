12 Pantry Essentials For Korean Cooking, According To The CrunchBros

If you're diving into Korean cuisine, there are a few ingredients that you're going to want to have on hand in your kitchen when you start cooking. You will need to invest in produce and seasonings that you may have never had in your pantry before but are absolutely critical when it comes to creating the nuanced flavors of this cuisine.

For those who have never tried their hand at Korean cooking, the famous father and son YouTube food duo known as the CrunchBros, or Jeff and Jordan Kim, are here to help. They just released a cookbook, "Cooking With the CrunchBros," that has a slew of easy-to-follow and relatively simple, yet delicious, Korean recipes that will appeal to palates of all ages. As Jeff says, home cooks shouldn't be intimidated by trying something new. "You don't have to overcomplicate it and you can really cater to your taste," he explained. "For the most part in our cookbook, everything is really easy."

Since this cookbook is meant for families to cook together and for junior cooks to get in on the action, anyone from the most experienced to the most amateur cook can create a ton of amazing Korean recipes. We sat down to talk with Jeff and Jordan about the Korean pantry essentials they always have at home, and how they manage to weave these ingredients into their unique recipes.