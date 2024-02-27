Boiled Dumplings Vs Steamed: What's The Texture Difference?

A bag of frozen Chinese dumplings needs to be part of everybody's essential kitchen supplies. You can take them out of the freezer whenever you need something tasty, filling, and relatively quick to prepare, whether it's just for a snack or a meal. But naturally, to make your home-cooked dumplings taste as good as what you would get from a restaurant, you must know how to cook them well in the style you prefer.

The three basic ways of preparing dumplings are pan-frying, steaming, and boiling. The results of the first method are easy to spot: a dumpling with a bottom that has turned golden and crispy from pan-searing that is still juicy and pillowy up top and on the inside. Pan-fried dumplings are also called potstickers. The latter two, however, yield dumplings that are not so easy to tell apart at a glance. But just because neither method presents telltale marks doesn't mean you can swap one for the other.

Preferring steaming over boiling (or the other way around) is a matter of personal taste, but you should also consider the type of dumpling you will be cooking. The shape of the dumpling, the thickness of its wrapper, and how it is sealed are all factors that you must consider when deciding how to cook it best since each method applies its own heat and pressure to these delicacies. This affects the texture and flavor of the food, and, subsequently, your enjoyment of it.