The Best Oil To Use When Pan-Frying Frozen Dumplings
Frozen dumplings are a convenient and delicious staple. While steaming dumplings from frozen is a speedy way to cook them for a tender yet al dente bite, you can also pan-fry them from frozen. And the crisped, browned pan-fried edges layer on yet another delectable texture to contrast with a chewy noodle and tender meat or vegetable filling. Just be sure to use a neutral oil that won't interfere with the flavor profile of your dumplings.
However, the best oil to use when pan-frying your favorite frozen dumplings brand isn't just limited to one type. Pan-frying requires you to heat oil at medium to high heat to achieve those crispy, browned dumpling edges. So, you need that neutral oil to have a fairly high smoke point. Consequently canola oil and vegetable oil are great choices for pan-frying dumplings. Canola is a form of vegetable oil, but unlike other types of vegetable oil, it's low in trans fats and saturated fats with a much broader nutrient profile. So canola oil might be the better of the two in terms of nutritional value. That said, safflower oil is a unique, neutral vegetable oil with one of the highest smoke points as well as a nutrient-rich profile without unsaturated fats. Of course, avocado oil has an equally high smoke point and neutral flavor. But, with a high price-tag, you may prefer to opt for a cheaper vegetable or canola oil to fry foods without wasting your money.
Tips for pan-frying dumplings
Canola oil or a vegetable oil like safflower oil are the best types of oil to use to pan-fry dumplings because they're affordable, neutral, and have high smoke points. When it comes to pan-frying dumplings, you're actually going to use both a dry and wet technique that'll crisp up the wrapping while cooking the insides to tender. The first order of business is to coat a non-stick skillet like this Tramontina pan with two tablespoons of oil before placing it over medium high heat. A non-stick skillet is a must-have for any kitchen, but you can also place parchment paper along the bottom of a fry pan before coating it in oil and heating.
Instead of waiting until the oil is ultra hot, you should add the frozen dumplings to the pan as it heats up. Since the dumplings are icy, placing them into super hot oil will create a very messy and dangerous oil splatter. You want to be sure not to crowd the pan, so you give each dumpling a chance to brown and crisp. They'll only take a couple of minutes to brown, but they still aren't done. Once the bottoms have browned, you want to finish the pan fry off with steam. You can add a few tablespoons of water directly to the pan, ensuring not to throw the water directly onto the simmering oil. Once the water is in, cover the pan and let the dumplings steam on medium-low heat for another 5 minutes.