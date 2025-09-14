The Best Oil To Use When Pan-Frying Frozen Dumplings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Frozen dumplings are a convenient and delicious staple. While steaming dumplings from frozen is a speedy way to cook them for a tender yet al dente bite, you can also pan-fry them from frozen. And the crisped, browned pan-fried edges layer on yet another delectable texture to contrast with a chewy noodle and tender meat or vegetable filling. Just be sure to use a neutral oil that won't interfere with the flavor profile of your dumplings.

However, the best oil to use when pan-frying your favorite frozen dumplings brand isn't just limited to one type. Pan-frying requires you to heat oil at medium to high heat to achieve those crispy, browned dumpling edges. So, you need that neutral oil to have a fairly high smoke point. Consequently canola oil and vegetable oil are great choices for pan-frying dumplings. Canola is a form of vegetable oil, but unlike other types of vegetable oil, it's low in trans fats and saturated fats with a much broader nutrient profile. So canola oil might be the better of the two in terms of nutritional value. That said, safflower oil is a unique, neutral vegetable oil with one of the highest smoke points as well as a nutrient-rich profile without unsaturated fats. Of course, avocado oil has an equally high smoke point and neutral flavor. But, with a high price-tag, you may prefer to opt for a cheaper vegetable or canola oil to fry foods without wasting your money.