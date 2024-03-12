Bread Chicken With Seasoned Croutons For An Extra Layer Of Flavor

There are hundreds of ways to cook chicken breasts, but it's hard to beat crunchy breaded chicken. The contrast of the bronze, crispy outer layer with the tender and moist white meat is irresistible. Whether you're making crispy chicken cutlets for dinner, or air frying a batch of chicken tenders to eat during the big game, the process is the same — creating a flavorful layer around the chicken that stays on during cooking. You'll find crust-making recommendations that range from breadcrumbs to smashed potato chips and cracker bits, but crushed, seasoned croutons are one of the best options and they might already be waiting in your pantry.

Adding salt, pepper, and spices to breadcrumbs is important for the best tasting breading on chicken, and that step is already done for you when you pick seasoned croutons to do the job instead. There's a wide variety of crouton flavors available, too, so you can choose the flavor profile you like best. Italian seasoning would be great for chicken Parmesan breading, while ranch flavor might do the trick for chicken tenders.