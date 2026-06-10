These 9 Costco Frozen Appetizers Double As Restaurant Copycats

With the price of dining out rising by the day, you might feel like you have to abstain from your favorite restaurant appetizers. It's easy enough to make a Shake Shack-style smash burger recipe or recreate Olive Garden's signature salad, but apps from fast food and sit-down chains are often deep-fried and messy to make at home, or the price of the ingredients winds up costing more than ordering out anyway. For the perfect solution, all you have to do is head to Costco and grab the following copycat frozen appetizers that closely resemble restaurant favorites.

Costco's freezer aisle is full of tempting nibbles sold in big bulk packages to satisfy your cravings. They allow you to enjoy the next best thing to your fave restaurant apps in the comfort of your own home, for a much lower price per serving. We sifted through the warehouse chain's offerings to find close dupes of dishes from Olive Garden, Chick-fil-A, Outback Steakhouse, Wingstop, and more, all of which can be heated and enjoyed in less time than it takes to grab takeout. We also double-checked that these Costco gems are well-reviewed overall and are still available at warehouses as of this writing. Pair these convenient products with other casual dining or fast food copycat recipes, and you could even recreate a full restaurant experience in your own kitchen.