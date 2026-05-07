McDonald's French Fries Are Made With Technology That Feels Like A Sci-Fi Movie

McDonald's has long been considered to have some of the best fries in the business. They're consistently crispy outside, soft inside, and flavorful. They may not be as beloved as when they were made with beef tallow, but fries are still the top-selling item on the McDonald's menu. A lot of effort goes into making sure that these golden, crispy potato sticks come out the same every time, and that includes using some pretty advanced technology.

All McDonald's fries are first processed in a factory. They start as raw potatoes and are peeled, cut, seasoned, partially fried, frozen, and packaged. Along the way, they undergo quality control checks. The french fries run down conveyor belts in the factory where optical scanning machines inspect each one. Any fries with visible blemishes are removed from the line so that you don't end up with a bad potato alongside your burger. This is all happening at a remarkable rate of speed, and thousands of fries are scanned every minute.

McDonald's fries are supplied by J.R. Simplot, Lamb Weston, and McCain, with McCain detailing its almost entirely autonomous fry-making process. Aside from an initial inspection in which workers cut away obvious blemishes, no other human hands touch the potatoes from the time they arrive at the factory until they are shipped out. Machines wash, peel, cut, and inspect them to achieve consistency at a much higher speed than human workers could ever match.