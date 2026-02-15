The Iconic Potato Company Supplying Fries To McDonald's, Burger King, And Beyond

Waffle, shoestring, steak, curly, crinkle-cut, sweet potato, Belgian, traditional, or beyond –- however you like your fries, they all start as the same starch: potatoes. Yes, those unassuming lumps buried in the dirt just need a little bit of polishing, chopping, frying, and seasoning to become the irresistible food we munch on alongside our burgers and sandwiches. And most of those fries come from one Idaho-based potato farmer, known as the J. R. Simplot Company.

The potato business in general is extremely lucrative and predominantly made up by just a handful of companies, one of which is Simplot. This supplier has famously been selling french fries to McDonald's since 1967 and continues to do so today. Simplot is also known for selling fries to Wendy's, Trader Joe's, Whataburger, Jack-in-the-Box, and Burger King, which was still buying the product as of 2024. In recent years, Simplot has also begun selling waffle fries to none other than waffle fry icon Chick-fil-A (although you may still want to upgrade your Chick-fil-A fries). You might even find Simplot's fries at Yankee Stadium.