The Old-School Meatballs You Can Make With 3 Ingredients — And One Is Grape Jelly

So you're craving meatballs just like grandma used to make. Well, as you may or may not remember, grandma used to spend a lot — and we mean a lot — of time in the kitchen prepping for those big Sunday dinners. But if it's one of those worked-late weeknights that call for a quick bite and fuss-free preparation, you can achieve the same comforting pick-me-up in a fraction of the time.

Our go-to shortcut for a nostalgic meal involves just three ingredients: frozen meatballs (sorry, not sorry), chili sauce, and yes, grape jelly, one of grandma's secrets. Using pre-made frozen meatballs saves you a ton of time and effort compared to prepping, packing, and rolling your own, while the chili sauce and grape jelly come together to create an easy glaze that brings a kick of sweet heat. The jelly, however, is key. Its distinctive sweetness welcomes the addition of spice, and it works wonderfully to complement the savory flavors of its meaty base.

To bring these three-ingredient bites to life, simply grab a large pot, crank up your stovetop, and throw in a bag of your favorite store-bought frozen meatballs with a half jar each of chili sauce and concord grape jelly. Be sure to stir occasionally to combine the sauce and coat the meat. In about 25 minutes, they'll be ready to serve.