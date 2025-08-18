The Old-School Meatballs You Can Make With 3 Ingredients — And One Is Grape Jelly
So you're craving meatballs just like grandma used to make. Well, as you may or may not remember, grandma used to spend a lot — and we mean a lot — of time in the kitchen prepping for those big Sunday dinners. But if it's one of those worked-late weeknights that call for a quick bite and fuss-free preparation, you can achieve the same comforting pick-me-up in a fraction of the time.
Our go-to shortcut for a nostalgic meal involves just three ingredients: frozen meatballs (sorry, not sorry), chili sauce, and yes, grape jelly, one of grandma's secrets. Using pre-made frozen meatballs saves you a ton of time and effort compared to prepping, packing, and rolling your own, while the chili sauce and grape jelly come together to create an easy glaze that brings a kick of sweet heat. The jelly, however, is key. Its distinctive sweetness welcomes the addition of spice, and it works wonderfully to complement the savory flavors of its meaty base.
To bring these three-ingredient bites to life, simply grab a large pot, crank up your stovetop, and throw in a bag of your favorite store-bought frozen meatballs with a half jar each of chili sauce and concord grape jelly. Be sure to stir occasionally to combine the sauce and coat the meat. In about 25 minutes, they'll be ready to serve.
Tweak these meatballs to your tastes
For days when you've got some extra time to spare until dinner, you can also give this easy dish more of a homemade feel by utilizing a slow cooker. Letting the meatballs cook low and slow for a few hours really allows the flavors of the jelly and chili sauce to soak into the meat, infusing it with notes of boldness that come through with every bite.
With so many delicious meatball recipes out there, this one stands out for its sweet simplicity (in the most literal of terms) and throwback flavor profile. Indeed, grape jelly has long been a favorite accoutrement to meatballs. The combination gained popularity back in the 1960s and '70s, when the sweet glazed meatballs were often served on toothpicks as an hors d'oeuvre – a good explanation for why old-school home chefs like grandma would've caught on. To that end, you can enjoy these bites as an appetizer like they used to do back in the day, serve them as the perfect side dish, or eat them as a meal.
Plus, this recipe is easy to customize. Care to add some smokiness to the sweet, spicy, and savory mix? Try making them on the grill. You can also feel free to play around the flavors of your glaze. While concord grape is a classic, raspberry jelly works as a great alternative, particularly when combined with balsamic vinegar and soy sauce.