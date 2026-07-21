These 12 Foods Have Way More Sugar Than You May Have Guessed

Unless you're a label hawk at the grocery store, you may not be aware of the startling amount of added sugar in our food. While candy bars and sugary sodas are obvious culprits, even seemingly innocent foods like white bread, sauces, and yogurts can be loaded with unexpected sugar. Sugar is a vital source of energy for humans that is found in nature in things like fruits, nuts, and even some vegetables. But too much sugar, and particularly added sugar, is associated with serious health problems, including hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, dental decay, and even cancer. There are plenty of foods that contain added sugars in many different forms, ranging from granulated white sugar to honey to high-fructose corn syrup.

Unsurprisingly for those in the know, it's the United States that consumes the most sugar globally (although many other countries are catching up). The average American adult consumes about 17 teaspoons of sugar per day, which is about 71 grams of sugar. But it's not just cans of coke or cookies that cause the problem. Unfortunately, drinking a single 13.7-ounce bottle of Starbucks Frappuccino contains 43 grams of sugar alone, so it's easy to see how quickly those teaspoons of sugar can add up.

While there is no recommended sugar consumption per day, USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that children under 11 years old should not consume any added sugar whatsoever. The advice also mentions that although zero added sugars are recommended per day for adults, a single meal should contain only 10 grams of added sugar or fewer. Keep reading to find out where sugar might be sneaking up on you in your food choices.