The 10 Unhealthiest Protein Bars On Store Shelves In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Food trends will have us believing that just because a product contains high levels of a certain nutrient, it's inherently healthy. Marketers work their magic, reeling us in with labels like "plant-based," "high-protein," and "all-natural," which can be wonderful when backed with healthful ingredients, especially when it comes to protein bars. But unfortunately, not all protein bars are that healthy.

After studying to get my Plant-Based Nutrition Certification from Cornell and working with patients to reduce symptoms of chronic diseases and reach their fitness goals, I realized that most protein bars are loaded with not-so-great ingredients. That's why I've made a list of some of the unhealthiest protein bars on store shelves in 2026. These bars have been selected based on the prevalence of inflammatory ingredients, amounts of saturated fat and refined sugars, and inclusion of ingredients that have been linked to negative health effects. While protein is an essential nutrient, you're better off getting it from bars that are healthful and don't contain inflammatory ingredients that, in some cases, can slow your progress and even cause pain or discomfort. If you're looking to optimize recovery from a workout or are targeting health goals, it's best to set yourself up for success. Let's break down these unhealthy ingredients together so you can choose a protein bar for optimal health.