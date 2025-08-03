Is Ketchup A Sauce Or A Condiment?

Ketchup is rarely questioned. It's ubiquitous, part of the American flavor lexicon. For many, it's the first "sauce" ever tasted, dipped into with greasy fingers and squeezed from single-serve packets. It's tangy and sweet, seemingly uncontroversial, almost elemental. A fast-food worker will ask if you want fries with that, but the ketchup comes unbidden. It's a cultural reflex, but beneath ketchup's unperturbed, glossy surface lurks a core identity crisis: Is it a sauce? Or a condiment?

In culinary terms, sauces are cooked or blended preparations meant to complement other foods. In French cuisine, they're foundational: velouté, béchamel, espagnole, tomate, hollandaise. In Vietnamese cooking, fish sauce or nước chấm is central to wok-fired dishes and dipping culture. In West Africa, thick, tomato-based sauces form the foundation of many meals. Sauce can be built into a dish or added before serving, but it's usually integrated before the food reaches the table. Condiments function differently. They're applied at the table, according to individual taste. They live in jars, bottles, and ramekins. Some are raw, such as relish or chutneys, while others, like mustard or hot sauce, may be cooked but are still meant to be added after the dish is plated. Ketchup, in modern American use, fits this profile. Except for burgers, meatloaf, and the occasional fast-food sandwich, most foods don't arrive pre-ketchuped.

By most technical definitions, ketchup is a condiment. It's added after cooking, tailored to taste, and served on the side. Still, ketchup is made like a sauce. Simmered and preserved, it finds its way into some surprising recipes, like Jacques Pépin's spicy chicken feet. Its identity lives in the tension between method and function, shaped more by how we use it than what it contains. Ketchup's ambiguity is partly explained by its history of adaptation.