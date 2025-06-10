This Underrated Brand's Grape Juice Is Our Absolute Favorite. Here's Why
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Grape juice is a classic refresher bursting with almost candy-like sweetness and the perfect amount of acidity to keep it grounded in fruity territory. And lately, beverages even beyond simple juice that incorporate grape juice or Concord grapes — the grapes most frequently used to make grape juice — are trending upward. Think grape juice-like non-alcoholic beverages and even craft beers. Between the trendiness and your own nostalgia for your favorite childhood drink, it's the perfect time to revisit grape juice. That's exactly why we checked in with what's currently available and ranked the most prevalent grape juice brands worst to best. Our number-one pick surprised us, as it was one of the least known brands.
RW Knudsen Organic Just Concord Grape Juice beat out the iconic Welch's as well as the 365 brand at Whole Foods. While the former tastes pretty great and the latter is organic like RW Knudsen's, our winner stands out because it is one of the only options made not with concentrate but with real grape juice. That juice is worth the squeeze: With RW Knudsen's, you get full grape flavor and no watered-down extras. It's sweet but in an authentically fruity way, and has just the right amount of bright acidity for balance. In fact, RW Knudsen Organic Just Concord Grape has no added sugar — between that and no concentrate, this is truly grapes-in-a-bottle goodness.
What people say about RW Knudsen grape juice
You can find 32-ounce bottles of RW Knudsen Organic Just Concord Grape Juice on Amazon, where the reviews reflect its popularity among grape-juice fans in the know. Shoppers say it's a wonderful juice they're sold on, and call it absolutely delicious and refreshing, especially appreciating the real grapes. Reviewers think it's at a good price point for something totally organic. They recommend it chilled or poured over ice, which presents the ideal temperature and amount of dilution. If you're shopping for RW Knudsen grape juice on Walmart's website, you'll find more rave reviews calling it the best grape juice ever, saying they buy it all the time, and generally touting the organic, natural recipe.
Reading through reviews for this juice will inspire you to use it in ways beyond enjoying it on its own, too. Looking for ingredients to elevate your at-home mocktails? One Walmart customer suggests this grape juice with honey or maple syrup on ice. Others use it to make their own Concord grape jam at home — if you plan on trying this recipe, RW Knudsen's is the way to go since it's made from real grapes. Concord grape juice is a game-changing update for the Cosmopolitan cocktail that's trending again — this juice is the best choice for delivering the sweet-but-tart balance that the drink needs. Whether you're looking for a recipe-saving ingredient or something to sip solo, RW Knudsen's proves that not-from-concentrate is the way to go.