This Underrated Brand's Grape Juice Is Our Absolute Favorite. Here's Why

Grape juice is a classic refresher bursting with almost candy-like sweetness and the perfect amount of acidity to keep it grounded in fruity territory. And lately, beverages even beyond simple juice that incorporate grape juice or Concord grapes — the grapes most frequently used to make grape juice — are trending upward. Think grape juice-like non-alcoholic beverages and even craft beers. Between the trendiness and your own nostalgia for your favorite childhood drink, it's the perfect time to revisit grape juice. That's exactly why we checked in with what's currently available and ranked the most prevalent grape juice brands worst to best. Our number-one pick surprised us, as it was one of the least known brands.

RW Knudsen Organic Just Concord Grape Juice beat out the iconic Welch's as well as the 365 brand at Whole Foods. While the former tastes pretty great and the latter is organic like RW Knudsen's, our winner stands out because it is one of the only options made not with concentrate but with real grape juice. That juice is worth the squeeze: With RW Knudsen's, you get full grape flavor and no watered-down extras. It's sweet but in an authentically fruity way, and has just the right amount of bright acidity for balance. In fact, RW Knudsen Organic Just Concord Grape has no added sugar — between that and no concentrate, this is truly grapes-in-a-bottle goodness.