Revitalize Your Cosmopolitan With A Simple Cranberry Juice Swap

That the Cosmopolitan is an iconic cocktail is no mystery. There's just something about seeing that vibrant pink drink slide across a bar that instantly makes you crave refreshing fruit flavors with your imbibing experience. Early iterations believed to have contributed to today's Cosmo stretch back as far as the beginning of the 20th century, but it's likely within the last three decades or so that modern bartenders perfected its combination of vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, and triple sec.

The television show "Sex and the City" made Cosmopolitans trendy in the early aughts, and a retro approach to tipples plus martini mania in the last few years have revived their popularity. But with popularity comes the urge to try new twists, from experimenting bartenders and creative home imbibers alike. One of the better-known and best-tasting updates turns cranberry juice's bitterness sweet, creating something that's still recognizably a Cosmo but fresh and exciting at the same time. And that update is the Concord Cosmopolitan.

You may gather from the name that this version utilizes Concord grape juice. Of the many different types of grapes, Concord grapes skew significantly sweeter — they're jammy, and can even have a floral quality. So, when you add Concord grape juice to your classic Cosmopolitan cocktail instead of cranberry juice, you're swapping out a more acidic bitter sweetness for more rounded, fruitier notes that still have some balanced brightness. With the citrus-sweet triple sec and tart lime, you get a fruity profile that's even more complex than the original Cosmo.

