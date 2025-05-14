6 Grape Juice Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
It may not be everyone's favorite, but I'll argue that grape juice is actually one of the best fruit juices out there. It's sweet, yes, but good grape juice will also have nice acidity that will help brighten the overall profile. Most red grape juice is made from Concord grapes, a type of grape that has a very specific, almost candy-like flavor that yields some delicious juice. You can also use these grapes to make Concord grape jam.
Though grape juice can taste great, it's important to remember that not all brands are the same. Some are better than others, and some may not be worth trying at all. That's why I tasted my way through six different grape juice brands and ranked them, starting with the worst and making my way to the best. Although you may have your personal favorites, this list can give you a starting point for picking out a really good bottle. Whether you drink the stuff all the time or you're just randomly craving some, these are grape juice brands ranked worst to best.
6. Honest Kids Goodness Grapeness
Honest Kids Goodness Grapeness isn't grape juice in the true sense of the term. Rather, it's probably better categorized as a juice drink because although, yes, it does contain juice, it really tastes more like flavored water than anything. There's a whisper of that signature Concord grape flavor, but it's definitely not strong, even after taking a concentrated sip from the straw attached to the juice box. In fact, this drink mostly just tastes like water with a whisper of grape flavor.
This is a great option if you want a juice drink that has some flavor and sweetness, but you don't want a beverage that's too sugary. However, if you buy these juice boxes expecting actual grape juice, then you're going to be disappointed. Although there can certainly be a time and a place for this kind of a product, it's certainly not in the hands of anyone who's craving real grape juice.
5. Signature Select 100% Grape Juice
When you're looking for a cheap, store brand alternative to a name brand product, Signature Select almost always has you covered with just about any generic product you could find in a grocery store. But with a line that's working with so many different types of food, it should come as no surprise that Signature Select's products are often not as good as the originals. That's certainly true when it comes to the brand's 100% grape juice. Although this stuff isn't markedly different from the other grape juices on this list (when they're not tasted side by side), there's enough of a difference that I wouldn't recommend choosing this brand over any of the others on this list.
The main problem? This grape juice is significantly more watery than most of those listed here, which is evident when you start pouring the juice and realize how lightly colored it is. You may think that's not a bad thing if you're the kind of person who usually dilutes their juice down with some water, but considering that you can dilute any other brand on this list, it doesn't really make sense to buy this thinner, less sweet, and less delicious version of the same product when you could get more bang for your buck with a different label.
4. Langers Concord Grape Juice
Looking for a basic grape juice and don't want to spend too much money? See if you can get your hands on some Langers Concord Grape Juice. It's not the best of the bunch, but it's generic enough that it'll get the job done most of the time. Unless you taste it side by side with other grape juices on the market, there's a good chance that you won't notice that this juice is on the sweeter end of the spectrum — and maybe a bit too sweet. It's not the sugar that's the problem per se, but more the lack of acidity that helps balance out all that sweetness.
If you're the kind of person who likes their juice especially sweet, this is probably the product for you. However, if you prefer juice that's a bit less intense and more balanced, then there are better brands out there for you to check out before you make it to the self checkout.
3. 365 Organic Concord Grape Juice
Don't mind spending a decent amount of money on a small bottle of grape juice? Then make your way to Whole Foods, where you can drop a surprising amount of money on a bottle of 365 Organic Concord Grape Juice. Does this juice taste better than the bottom three juices on this list? Absolutely. There's a good flavor balance there, and the juice is quite concentrated, meaning that you can thin it out with water and still expect a flavorful drinking experience.
That being said, the flavor isn't quite as good as the top two brands on this list, and the fact that this juice is so expensive makes us less inclined to choose it over any of the other options. Yes, it's great that it's organic, but this juice is still made from concentrate, so you know you're not necessarily getting an absolutely top-quality product. However, if you don't mind spending a wild amount of money for a bottle of grape juice and you don't feel like seeking out the other, better brands on this list, then this 365 pick will do in a pinch.
2. Welch's Concord Grape Juice
There is perhaps no grape juice brand more iconic or ubiquitous as Welch's. The company's name is practically synonymous with Concord, so it really shouldn't come as a surprise that this juice is one of the highest-ranking options on the market. The magic here is really in the bold acidity that this juice offers. Like any grape juice (or really, fruit juice in general), there's quite a lot of sweetness in every sip. However, by adjusting it out with bold acidity, you get a well-balanced bottle of grape juice that it's easy to enjoy as is or mixed with water for a lighter beverage.
If you grew up drinking grape juice or eating grape jelly, then this stuff might just trigger a sense of nostalgia for you. Even if it doesn't, though, its bold, fruity flavor and balance of both sweet and tart flavors make it one of my absolute favorite options in the entire lineup.
1. RW Knudsen Organic Just Concord Grape Juice
As much as I love Welch's, that recognizable brand's grape juice can't even come close to RW Knudsen's Organic Just Concord Grape Juice. Like Whole Foods' Concord grape juice, this stuff is organic. However, unlike Whole Foods Concord grape juice — and every other bottle of grape juice on this list — this grape juice isn't made from concentrate. You're actually getting real, squeezed grape juice directly from the grape, which is probably why this is the best-tasting juice of the bunch.
The flavor is incredibly concentrated, delivering a strong dose of that iconic grape flavor with every sip. But, luckily, the juice isn't too sweet, nor does it have a bracing tartness that you may expect from some other types. There's just a smooth, balanced sweetness here with the subtle acidity that really helps round out the overall flavor. Of course, other grape juice brands will get the job done, but if you really want a top-notch juice, RW Knudsen's offerings may just be where to look first.
Methodology
I chose these grape juice brands according to the availability at my local grocery stores. I tasted them at room temperature and then ranked them according to flavor, with a focus on the balance between sweetness and acidity. I also paid close attention to the flavor concentration present in each juice. The grape juices with a more watery, less concentrated flavor are ranked lower than those that are bolder and more flavorful.