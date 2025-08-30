Which Country Consumes The Most Sugar?

Ah, sugar — love it or hate it, it's undeniably one of humankind's most beloved food substances (just behind coffee, among the most traded foods in the world). It's the flavor base of everything from chocolate bars and morning cuppas to a glorious crème brûlée. Have you ever wondered just how in love we are with sugar? Let's run through the numbers: every year, we produce millions of tons of the stuff (in 2024, according to the USDA, the world churned out just over 180 million tons of sugar). The country that consumes the most of all these sugars, as it turns out, is the United States.

According to WorldAtlas, each American consumes about 126.4 grams of sugar daily, or, to put it into perspective, that's everyone having the equivalent of five-and-a-half buttery sugar cookies each and every day. If you take a close look at the average American's diet, this statistic isn't very surprising. Sugar in its various forms can be found in nearly everything we eat, from white, processed bread used for morning BLTs to the few harmless chocolate cookies after a hearty dinner.

However, according to Associate Professor of Family Medicine at the University of Colorado, Bonnie Jotberg, the main culprit behind massive sugar intake is beverages, such as sodas, energy drinks, and "specialty coffee" (think super-sweet frappuccinos). They come loaded with sugar, which rocketed Americans' daily intake well above the recommended daily intake. According to the American Heart Association, men should consume no more than 36 grams, and women should consume no more than 25 grams of sugar per day. As you can see, we're overshooting the limit by a lot, and this has raised alarm bells among public health experts for years.