How Long To Ferment Your Homemade Kombucha For The Best Flavor

As any homebrewer knows well, the biggest tradeoff when making your own kombucha is time. Don't get us wrong, we think it's well worth it, but grabbing a bottle of premade buch from the store takes minutes, while crafting a batch of the good stuff at home takes...how long, exactly?

Emma Christensen, a homebrewing expert and author of the upcoming book "Hard Seltzer, Iced Tea, Kombucha, and Cider," says there's no one-size-fits-all rule for nailing a knockout brew. "Ferment kombucha for at least five days or up to about three weeks," she recommends. "The shorter you ferment, the sweeter the taste; the longer you ferment, the more tart or sour the taste." That's a pretty wide window, but it allows brewers to customize their kombucha to their desired flavor profile.

Fermentation is the process responsible for creating that sweet-sour-tangy flavor and fizzy mouthfeel signature to kombucha. The SCOBY interacts with the sugars in the sweetened brewed tea to form acetic and gluconic acid, natural probiotics, antioxidants, and beneficial enzymes. To achieve the most dimensional, balanced, and overall delicious flavor, successful homemade kombucha largely comes down to the fermentation duration."If you're new to making kombucha," Christensen explains, "I recommend letting it ferment undisturbed for five days and then tasting it daily until you like the flavor (you can just pour a small amount into a glass right from the fermentation container)."

