5 Fruits With More Fiber Than An Apple

Fiber is a necessary nutrient to keep our bodies in top shape. It benefits our cardiovascular health, helps to regulate blood sugar, aids in weight management, supports a healthy gut microbiome, reduces inflammation, and might even prevent various types of cancer. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA), women between 19 and 50 years of age should consume 25-28 grams of fiber per day, decreasing to 22 grams after the age of 51. For men, the amounts in the same age groups are 31-34 grams decreasing to 28 grams per day.

Lucky for us, it's easy to meet our daily fiber requirements simply by adding fresh vegetables and fruits to our diet. That's why the DGA recommends we eat at least two servings of fruit per day. For instance, one large apple — weighing roughly about 8 ounces, which is equivalent to half a cup — contains 20% of the recommended daily value of dietary fiber. Whereas a medium apple with skin, roughly weighing 182 grams, will provide 4.5 grams of fiber.

While it may be true what they say about an apple a day, there are other fruits with a high fiber content that surpass the apple when it comes to the amount of fiber per serving. Here are five high-fiber fruits that may surprise you, plus facts and recipes to help you incorporate them into your everyday meals.