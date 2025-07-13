Do This Before Buying An Avocado From The Grocery Store

Picking the perfect avocado can feel like taking a shot in the dark. The fruit's mysterious, bumpy, brown exterior can have the most expert shoppers snookered or stumped. And yes, the green orb is a fruit, not a vegetable. Slicing open an avocado to find brown mush makes for instant disappointment, whereas cutting one open to find a hard, unripened interior may lead to dismay. The stem is the external indicator of an avocado's internal state. It's the woody knob opposite the base of the avocado left over from the ligament that connected the fruit to the tree during the growing process, also known as a pedicel.

Think of it as a barometer, conveying imperative information. If you're seeking a mature, ready-to-use avocado, peel off the stem with a fingernail or other sharp tool. If it does not separate easily, the avocado is not yet ripe. If the stem pops off revealing brown, tinted skin, the avocado is overripe. The perfect avocado's stem will disconnect with ease, unmasking a green hue. This is your guy! This method does come with caveats — once the stem is removed from the avocado, the fruit is exposed to air, which could lead to premature oxidization and browning.

Luckily, we tested five methods to store cut avocados. Use these hacks to prolong the life of exposed avocados. Timing is also a consideration. An avocado has a two to three day ripeness aperture if refrigerated during its peak. A premature avocado will ripen in four to five days if left at room temperature, creating a short period of prime usage. The window from grocery store to stomach is fleeting. The more you know about your avocado's ripeness, the better suited you will be to decide when to savor it.