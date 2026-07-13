This Is What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Avocado Every Day

Avocados are one of many food crops with Mexican origins that have won the hearts and stomachs of many across the world, becoming the "it" food of the 21st century. However, apart from being delicious, avocados are exceedingly healthy, and we've consulted an expert who's in favor of eating them every day. In an interview with registered dietitian Kelsey Kunik, she confirms that "regularly eating avocado can make your meals more satisfying and boost your intake of heart-healthy fats and fiber."

While avocados are high in calories and fat, Kunik argues that this should hardly be a deterrent for incorporating them into your daily diet. "A 2-ounce serving of avocado (about 1/4 of a medium-sized fruit) has 90 calories and 8 grams of fat, but also includes almost 4 grams of fiber, and most of the fat is in the form of heart-healthy monounsaturated fat," she explains.

Research over the past few years has shown frequent avocado eaters to have reduced rates of heart disease and cardiovascular disease. Avocados are so great for heart health because they don't have any cholesterol, and the fatty acids they contain can help remove "bad" LDL cholesterol from your bloodstream and stimulate "good" HDL cholesterol production. Additionally, the high fiber content in an avocado aids in digestion and, when paired with rich healthy fats, will keep you fuller and satisfied for longer. Furthermore, avocados contain several essential vitamins and minerals that benefit multiple organs and bodily systems, from the heart all the way to the brain.